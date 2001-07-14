NanoString Highlights Spatial Biology Research at the 2022 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Conference

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the highlights of over 125 studies enabled by NanoString platforms that will be presented at the 2022 meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR), which will be held April 8-13, 2022.

At AACR 2022, over 110 posters and 15 oral presentations will showcase unique biological insights generated using NanoString Technologies' platforms. This is the largest number of AACR abstracts in a single year for NanoString and demonstrates the increasing adoption of spatial biology in cancer research. These abstracts include at least 36 studies exploring spatial biology using the CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) and GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), and 59 studies exploring gene expression using the nCounter® Analysis System.

“NanoString customers continue to make tremendous contributions to our understanding of cancer and the development of cures,” said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. “We are particularly excited to highlight research studies that leverage our latest product offerings in spatial biology. These include simultaneous detection of RNA and protein on a single slide using GeoMx DSP and 100-plex protein imaging using the CosMx SMI.”

Several studies and presentations that feature the use of NanoString’s spatial biology platforms are highlighted below.

Spotlight Theater, April 12, 10:00-11:00 am CST

NanoString will host a spotlight theater during AACR on April 12 from 10:00-11:00 am CST, featuring Joseph Beechem, Ph.D., senior vice president of R&D and chief scientific officer for NanoString, presenting "Spatial Whole Transcriptome Profiling and Single Cell High-Plex Imaging: Quantum Leaps Forward in Studying Cancer." Arutha Kulasinghe, Ph.D., National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Research Fellow, Queensland University of Technology, will present "Spatial genomics in immunotherapy…and COVID-19." And Hargita Kaplan, director of Translational Medicine, Clinical Laboratory Operations, Atreca, Inc., will present "GeoMx DSP WTA Platform TCR Alpha Program Collaboration."

Poster: Multi-omic dissection of immunotherapy response in groups in non-small cell lung cancer

Arutha Kulasinghe, Ph.D., NHMRC Research Fellow, Queensland University of Technology

This study utilized spatial transcriptomics methods, including the GeoMx DSP and multiplex IHC, to define the tumor/stroma compartment specific proteome and transcriptome from a cohort of 2nd line immunotherapy treated non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Poster: Development of a custom high-plex GeoMx digital spatial profiler breast cancer protein biomarker assay

Christopher Corless, M.D., Ph.D., Oregon Health & Science University

This study's goal was to develop a high-plex assay to simultaneously quantitate 27 established and novel breast cancer (BC)-related immune protein and phosphoprotein biomarkers using the GeoMxDSP. The custom assay performance was compared to standard, immunohistochemistry-based clinical BC biomarker assays (e.g., ER, PR, HER2) across the spectrum of BC subtypes and in multiple laboratories with statistically significant concordance.

Poster: A single-cell, spatial multi-omics atlas and cellular interactome of all major skin cancer types

Quan Ngyuen, Ph.D., University of Queensland

Alongside other multi-omics tools, CosMx SMI was used to generate the first spatial single-cell atlas and cellular interactome of all major skin cancer types (squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma, and melanoma). Spatial transcriptomics with CosMx SMI reveals cell-type organization into distinct functional tissue layers and identifies cancer-, patient-, and region-specific differences in cell-cell interaction.

Poster: Subcellular characterization of over 100 proteins in FFPE tumor biopsies with CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager

Zach Lewis, Ph.D., NanoString Technologies

108 proteins were imaged in a breast cancer biopsy using the CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, representing one of the highest-plex protein imaging studies. CosMx encoding and chemistry enable high-throughput, short-turnaround protein imaging studies on the same instrument as the CosMx single-molecule RNA assay.

Poster: Multi-omic analysis of whole transcriptome and high plex protein assays on a single FFPE slide

Shilah Bonnet, Ph.D., NanoString Technologies NanoString Technologies

The newly developed GeoMx Spatial Proteogenomic workflow enables the co-detection of protein (>100-plex) and RNA (up to 21,000-plex) from a single FFPE slide. The performance of the Proteogenomic workflow has been confirmed on various cell pellets and tissue types.

Oral: AACR NextGen Star, Will Hwang, MD, PhD

April 11, 11:26-11:41 am CST

As an AACR NextGen Star, Will Hwang, M.D., Ph.D., radiation oncologist and research fellow, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center/Harvard Medical School, will present, "Multicellular spatial community featuring a novel neuronal-like malignant phenotype is enriched in pancreatic cancer after neoadjuvant chemotherapy and radiotherapy."

