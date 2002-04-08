Celsion Corporation Announces Closing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation ( CLSN) (“Celsion” or the “Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of 1,328,274 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $5.27 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $6.4 million, after deducting placement agent fees and expenses payable by the Company.



A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

Celsion intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including research and development activities, capital expenditures and working capital.



This offering was made pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254515) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which was declared effective by the SEC on March 30, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock were made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion also has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Celsion wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time, and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors, regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in Celsion's periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the SEC. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Celsion Investor Contact: