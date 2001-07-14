Cathay General Bancorp Ranked Ninth by S&P Global Market Intelligence

Cathay General Bancorp, the holding company of Cathay Bank, earned the ninth spot on the 2021 S&P Global Market Intelligence ranking of U.S. public banks by financial performance. The analysis looked at U.S. public banks traded on major exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, or NYSEAM with more than $10 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2021.

“We are pleased to be one of the top 10 U.S. public banks,” said Chang M. Liu, President and CEO. “The recognition came at a fortuitous time as this year marks Cathay Bank’s diamond jubilee. Our success is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

The S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked companies, using calendar-year data and GAAP data, based on three major categories and weight: growth (35%), profitability (35%), and safety and soundness (30%).

This year, the U.S. publicly traded banks with assets of more than $10 billion ranking is a new category for S&P Global Market Intelligence. In the past, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked performance of community banks and credit unions in the categories of community banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion, community banks with assets below $3 billion, and top-performing credit unions.

About Cathay Bank

Cathay Bank, a subsidiary of Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), opened its doors in 1962 in Los Angeles to serve the growing immigrant community. Today, we operate over 60 branches across the U.S., with a branch in Hong Kong, and representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei.

