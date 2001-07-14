Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ken Vecchione, President and CEO and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 22, 2022 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-236-2753 using the conference ID 8647856 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3722529%2F285EA0451C6B4F5BCA17F23768468E57

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay April 22nd after 3:00 p.m. ET until May 22nd at 11:00 p.m. ET by dialing 1-800-585-8367 using the conference ID 8647856 .

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $50 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. The company is #2 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the S&P Global Market Intelligence listing for 2021, ranks high on the Forbes “America’s Best Banks” list year after year and was named #1 Best Emerging Regional Bank per Bank Director’s 2022 RankingBanking study. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities, including blockchain-based offerings. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking and financial services brands, including AmeriHome Mortgage, and has offices in key markets nationwide.

