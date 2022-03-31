Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells PRA Group Inc

New Purchases: TRQ,

TRQ, Added Positions: FB, CVE, SU, BSX, GLW, UNP, VZ,

FB, CVE, SU, BSX, GLW, UNP, VZ, Reduced Positions: PRAA, BNS, AEP, MDT, PFE, MSFT, BAM, BCE, CNI, JNJ, RCI, WFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources, sells PRA Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nexus Investment Management ULC. As of 2022Q1, Nexus Investment Management ULC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $952 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 696,574 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 490,406 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 651,019 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% TELUS Corp (TU) - 1,637,368 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 395,272 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%

Nexus Investment Management ULC initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $30.39, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 130,345 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced to a holding in PRA Group Inc by 42.09%. The sale prices were between $43.22 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $46.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Nexus Investment Management ULC still held 270,966 shares as of 2022-03-31.