Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells PRA Group Inc

- New Purchases: TRQ,
- Added Positions: FB, CVE, SU, BSX, GLW, UNP, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: PRAA, BNS, AEP, MDT, PFE, MSFT, BAM, BCE, CNI, JNJ, RCI, WFC,
For the details of Nexus Investment Management ULC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nexus+investment+management+ulc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nexus Investment Management ULC
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 696,574 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 490,406 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 651,019 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- TELUS Corp (TU) - 1,637,368 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 395,272 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
Nexus Investment Management ULC initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $30.39, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 130,345 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: PRA Group Inc (PRAA)
Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced to a holding in PRA Group Inc by 42.09%. The sale prices were between $43.22 and $50.46, with an estimated average price of $46.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Nexus Investment Management ULC still held 270,966 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nexus Investment Management ULC. Also check out:
1. Nexus Investment Management ULC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nexus Investment Management ULC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nexus Investment Management ULC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nexus Investment Management ULC keeps buying