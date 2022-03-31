Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciatio

New Purchases: SHY, TIPX, DFAI, LLY, JPST, C, QUAL, CP, GOVT, SPLG, SNEX,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC owns 237 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 518,889 shares, 19.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,371,819 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.22% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,160,204 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 812,899 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 304,182 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.21 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 226,890 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $21.16, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.87 and $30, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 873 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,274 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3633.96%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 272,206 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.74%. The purchase prices were between $121.32 and $127.91, with an estimated average price of $125.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 107,870 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 116.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $56.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 140,537 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 676.52%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 36,745 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 116,906 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.67 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 136,441 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $67.21 and $80.45, with an estimated average price of $75.31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $216.6, with an estimated average price of $177.06.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $146.09, with an estimated average price of $134.37.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $134.46 and $195.12, with an estimated average price of $154.55.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $234.03, with an estimated average price of $197.72.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 76.11%. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $37.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 3,211 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 23.28%. The sale prices were between $151.94 and $171.47, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $162.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 2,079 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.7%. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $114.78, with an estimated average price of $105.15. The stock is now traded at around $109.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 2,107 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.8%. The sale prices were between $73.77 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $91.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 1,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.