Summit Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares International Select Dividend ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares International Select Dividend ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Duke Energy Corp, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Summit Financial Group, Inc. owns 210 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,028 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,550 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 73,004 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 210,315 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 608.04% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 48,017 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32%

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $162.73 and $226.47, with an estimated average price of $190.52. The stock is now traded at around $179.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,095 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $132.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.47 and $90.19, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,435 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $71.12 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,360 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $59.79, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,127 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 608.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $31.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 210,315 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 142.47%. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $35.28, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 53,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.33 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,127 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $45.32, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,284 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 107.25%. The purchase prices were between $90.74 and $99.53, with an estimated average price of $95.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11639.91%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,006 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $36.52.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.84 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $59.61.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $119.71 and $142.22, with an estimated average price of $128.36.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $424.63 and $631.47, with an estimated average price of $512.17.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $89.4, with an estimated average price of $84.6.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 90.21%. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $70.26, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Summit Financial Group, Inc. still held 2,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.