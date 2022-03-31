Barber Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: IVE, DIA, IYK, CB, ETN, IYE, OXY, DUK, SLV, SCHP, LUV, TMUS, WEAT,
- Added Positions: IJS, IJJ, STIP, SPTM, IEF, AGG, CPNG, HD, ABBV, PG, XOM, AAPL, ABT, GLD, GOOGL, O, VCSH, FB, VXF, UNH, SIRI, XLK, T, BAC, DTE, NUSI, FUMB,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, IVW, SPY, IYR, IEUR, IPAC, TIP, PLW, LQD, DLS, HYG, SPEM, BND, SPYV, VNQ, OUNZ, SPAB, IJR, VTI, FIXD, SPTS, IWM, USRT, MUB, SPSM, GBF, SJNK, BIL, FSK, COST, DEED, MINT, IUSV, IYC, FEX, MGK, ACWI, MEAR, VGK, HYMB, HYD, NVDA, VPL, USMV, FSMB, FMB, F, DIS, KO, SCZ, GOOG, IGIB, CERN, VWO, AMZN, IOO, V, TJX, VZ, TSLA, WMT, DG, MMM, ACN, POOL, PFE, OKE, NOC, MSFT, MCD, LMT, JNJ, REET, MTUM, AVY, CSCO, CLX, HON, HSY,
- Sold Out: IVV, VO, VXUS, VB, SPIP, CHPT, CHPT, MDY, IJT, BLNK, PLUG, EVGO, TLT, JNK, BR, NEE, ZBRA, NFLX,
For the details of Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barber+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Barber Financial Group, Inc.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,492,390 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.77%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 761,251 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4489.44%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 710,927 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.63%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 499,551 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 577,868 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.88%
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.78 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $153.24. The stock is now traded at around $156.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.36%. The holding were 499,551 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $325.8 and $366.22, with an estimated average price of $345.9. The stock is now traded at around $347.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 18,995 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.71 and $203.88, with an estimated average price of $199.14. The stock is now traded at around $208.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $191.44 and $217.78, with an estimated average price of $203.13. The stock is now traded at around $216.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,856 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $145.79 and $171.46, with an estimated average price of $156.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $42.12, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,369 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4489.44%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $106.92, with an estimated average price of $101.67. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 761,251 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.63%. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 710,927 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.88%. The purchase prices were between $103.07 and $106.15, with an estimated average price of $104.49. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 577,868 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.2 and $58.63, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 1,492,390 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 190.28%. The purchase prices were between $105.96 and $113.59, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 123,974 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1350.08%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,522 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $219.17 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $234.02.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $227.38, with an estimated average price of $210.02.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $29.6 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.31.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $19.88, with an estimated average price of $15.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Barber Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Barber Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying