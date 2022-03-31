Barber Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: IVE, DIA, IYK, CB, ETN, IYE, OXY, DUK, SLV, SCHP, LUV, TMUS, WEAT,

IVE, DIA, IYK, CB, ETN, IYE, OXY, DUK, SLV, SCHP, LUV, TMUS, WEAT, Added Positions: IJS, IJJ, STIP, SPTM, IEF, AGG, CPNG, HD, ABBV, PG, XOM, AAPL, ABT, GLD, GOOGL, O, VCSH, FB, VXF, UNH, SIRI, XLK, T, BAC, DTE, NUSI, FUMB,

IJS, IJJ, STIP, SPTM, IEF, AGG, CPNG, HD, ABBV, PG, XOM, AAPL, ABT, GLD, GOOGL, O, VCSH, FB, VXF, UNH, SIRI, XLK, T, BAC, DTE, NUSI, FUMB, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IVW, SPY, IYR, IEUR, IPAC, TIP, PLW, LQD, DLS, HYG, SPEM, BND, SPYV, VNQ, OUNZ, SPAB, IJR, VTI, FIXD, SPTS, IWM, USRT, MUB, SPSM, GBF, SJNK, BIL, FSK, COST, DEED, MINT, IUSV, IYC, FEX, MGK, ACWI, MEAR, VGK, HYMB, HYD, NVDA, VPL, USMV, FSMB, FMB, F, DIS, KO, SCZ, GOOG, IGIB, CERN, VWO, AMZN, IOO, V, TJX, VZ, TSLA, WMT, DG, MMM, ACN, POOL, PFE, OKE, NOC, MSFT, MCD, LMT, JNJ, REET, MTUM, AVY, CSCO, CLX, HON, HSY,

QQQ, IVW, SPY, IYR, IEUR, IPAC, TIP, PLW, LQD, DLS, HYG, SPEM, BND, SPYV, VNQ, OUNZ, SPAB, IJR, VTI, FIXD, SPTS, IWM, USRT, MUB, SPSM, GBF, SJNK, BIL, FSK, COST, DEED, MINT, IUSV, IYC, FEX, MGK, ACWI, MEAR, VGK, HYMB, HYD, NVDA, VPL, USMV, FSMB, FMB, F, DIS, KO, SCZ, GOOG, IGIB, CERN, VWO, AMZN, IOO, V, TJX, VZ, TSLA, WMT, DG, MMM, ACN, POOL, PFE, OKE, NOC, MSFT, MCD, LMT, JNJ, REET, MTUM, AVY, CSCO, CLX, HON, HSY, Sold Out: IVV, VO, VXUS, VB, SPIP, CHPT, CHPT, MDY, IJT, BLNK, PLUG, EVGO, TLT, JNK, BR, NEE, ZBRA, NFLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barber Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Barber Financial Group, Inc. owns 154 stocks with a total value of $751 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barber Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barber+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,492,390 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.77% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 761,251 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4489.44% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 710,927 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.63% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 499,551 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 577,868 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.88%

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.78 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $153.24. The stock is now traded at around $156.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.36%. The holding were 499,551 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $325.8 and $366.22, with an estimated average price of $345.9. The stock is now traded at around $347.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 18,995 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.71 and $203.88, with an estimated average price of $199.14. The stock is now traded at around $208.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $191.44 and $217.78, with an estimated average price of $203.13. The stock is now traded at around $216.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,856 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $145.79 and $171.46, with an estimated average price of $156.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $42.12, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,369 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4489.44%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $106.92, with an estimated average price of $101.67. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 761,251 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.63%. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 710,927 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.88%. The purchase prices were between $103.07 and $106.15, with an estimated average price of $104.49. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 577,868 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.2 and $58.63, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 1,492,390 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 190.28%. The purchase prices were between $105.96 and $113.59, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 123,974 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1350.08%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,522 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $219.17 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $234.02.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $227.38, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $29.6 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.31.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $19.88, with an estimated average price of $15.39.