Bridges Investment Management Inc Buys ServiceNow Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Johnson & Johnson, The Walt Disney Co

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ServiceNow Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Chemed Corp, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund, sells Starbucks Corp, Johnson & Johnson, The Walt Disney Co, International Business Machines Corp, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridges Investment Management Inc. As of 2022Q1, Bridges Investment Management Inc owns 219 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,210,082 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 306 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 461,405 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 505,378 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,220 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75. The stock is now traded at around $515.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,821 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.99 and $347.91, with an estimated average price of $300. The stock is now traded at around $287.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,670 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $91.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in NioCorp Developments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.76 and $1.04, with an estimated average price of $0.88. The stock is now traded at around $0.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $999.24 and $1454.5, with an estimated average price of $1182.45. The stock is now traded at around $1426.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,063 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $452.33 and $527.05, with an estimated average price of $479.36. The stock is now traded at around $514.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,287 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 158.63%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 377,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 74.99%. The purchase prices were between $134.46 and $195.12, with an estimated average price of $154.55. The stock is now traded at around $146.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $424.63 and $631.47, with an estimated average price of $512.17. The stock is now traded at around $482.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,876 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.15 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,648 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $94.19 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $104.38.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $303.87 and $423.8, with an estimated average price of $347.59.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $149.33 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $159.32.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $204.92 and $247.29, with an estimated average price of $221.83.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.