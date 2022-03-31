Corsicana & Co. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Wayfair Inc, ConocoPhillips

New Purchases: CADE, CADE, NLY, IRM, MELI, TSLA, OGE, ONL, PW, RBLX, SWX,

CADE, CADE, NLY, IRM, MELI, TSLA, OGE, ONL, PW, RBLX, SWX, Added Positions: AMZN, SPLG, TGT, SQ, PYPL, IEFA, ABBV, IJR, TXN, CMI, JKE, IJH, NEE, VZ, PSX, MSFT, PG, JPM, XLRE, DUK, COST, VOX, ZTS, SSO, QCOM, F, CMCSA, T, PFE,

AMZN, SPLG, TGT, SQ, PYPL, IEFA, ABBV, IJR, TXN, CMI, JKE, IJH, NEE, VZ, PSX, MSFT, PG, JPM, XLRE, DUK, COST, VOX, ZTS, SSO, QCOM, F, CMCSA, T, PFE, Reduced Positions: IUSB, AAPL, MDY, XLK, IWM, BA, XLY, COP, HD, NKE, BDX, DIS, ABT, LOW, SRPT, SBUX, UNP, BP,

IUSB, AAPL, MDY, XLK, IWM, BA, XLY, COP, HD, NKE, BDX, DIS, ABT, LOW, SRPT, SBUX, UNP, BP, Sold Out: W, FISV, ARKG, AA, TCBI, EOG, RDS.B,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Target Corp, sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Wayfair Inc, ConocoPhillips, Fiserv Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corsicana & Co.. As of 2022Q1, Corsicana & Co. owns 213 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 25,060 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 55,751 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 63,185 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,922 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,100 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,018 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $8.11, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.24 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $882.47 and $1332.94, with an estimated average price of $1086.43. The stock is now traded at around $1160.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1025.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3089.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 149.77%. The purchase prices were between $48.82 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,205 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Target Corp by 286.67%. The purchase prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $233.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Block Inc by 46.14%. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $164.03, with an estimated average price of $120.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,595 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 5520.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $189.6 and $237.54, with an estimated average price of $216.62. The stock is now traded at around $194.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,055 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $104.81 and $195.77, with an estimated average price of $141.04.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $92.6 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $101.22.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $56.21 and $95.06, with an estimated average price of $72.54.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $38.15 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $47.68.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $57.31 and $70.96, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

Corsicana & Co. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $91.16 and $124.51, with an estimated average price of $111.32.