Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, Alcon Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Nutrien, Meta Platforms Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

BA, SLB, Added Positions: IBM, IVV, IJR, TJX, ALC, SPGI, IJH, ADBE, CRM, DIS, XLB, VEA, CDK, XLE, BMY, PM, LIN, NKE, MO,

NTR, FB, MSFT, MDLZ, MMC, PG, GOOGL, BRK.B, COST, CVS, ZBH, AAPL, BAC, VRTX, LH, ECL, UPS, MRK, FISV, GOOG, DCI, INTC, STZ, BXP, RTX, JNJ, GNTX, USB, ORCL, WAB, UBER, ROK, EW, EBC, IWM, APH, EFA, ABT, MAS, UNP, GWW, CVX, CMCSA, ADP, OTIS, CARR, HON, WMT, FDX, WTS, MMM, GLD, VTI, GMF, IWV, SPY, AVGO, WM, UL, SYY, PFE, MS, MDT, MCD, HSY, XOM, CSL, WTRG, T, Sold Out: GE, OGN, COIN, BSX, CNI, LOW, NYT, TER, WAT, IWB,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, Alcon Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Boeing Co, Schlumberger, sells Nutrien, Meta Platforms Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Donaldson Co Inc, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2022Q1, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 335,252 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 269,399 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,886 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 497,359 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 28,272 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $225.96, with an estimated average price of $201.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.72 and $45.08, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,695 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 3988.50%. The purchase prices were between $121.35 and $138.22, with an estimated average price of $130.38. The stock is now traded at around $127.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 293,677 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 84.22%. The purchase prices were between $71.65 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,787 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $79.47 and $90.19, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $34.21.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $85.38 and $103.16, with an estimated average price of $95.83.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $251.05, with an estimated average price of $195.84.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $37.59 and $48.2, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $105.57 and $166.38, with an estimated average price of $127.07.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $40.9 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $43.35.