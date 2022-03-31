Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, Alcon Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Nutrien, Meta Platforms Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BA, SLB,
- Added Positions: IBM, IVV, IJR, TJX, ALC, SPGI, IJH, ADBE, CRM, DIS, XLB, VEA, CDK, XLE, BMY, PM, LIN, NKE, MO,
- Reduced Positions: NTR, FB, MSFT, MDLZ, MMC, PG, GOOGL, BRK.B, COST, CVS, ZBH, AAPL, BAC, VRTX, LH, ECL, UPS, MRK, FISV, GOOG, DCI, INTC, STZ, BXP, RTX, JNJ, GNTX, USB, ORCL, WAB, UBER, ROK, EW, EBC, IWM, APH, EFA, ABT, MAS, UNP, GWW, CVX, CMCSA, ADP, OTIS, CARR, HON, WMT, FDX, WTS, MMM, GLD, VTI, GMF, IWV, SPY, AVGO, WM, UL, SYY, PFE, MS, MDT, MCD, HSY, XOM, CSL, WTRG, T,
- Sold Out: GE, OGN, COIN, BSX, CNI, LOW, NYT, TER, WAT, IWB,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 335,252 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 269,399 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,886 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 497,359 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 28,272 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $225.96, with an estimated average price of $201.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.72 and $45.08, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,695 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 3988.50%. The purchase prices were between $121.35 and $138.22, with an estimated average price of $130.38. The stock is now traded at around $127.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 293,677 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 84.22%. The purchase prices were between $71.65 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,787 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $79.47 and $90.19, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $34.21.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $85.38 and $103.16, with an estimated average price of $95.83.Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $251.05, with an estimated average price of $195.84.Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $37.59 and $48.2, with an estimated average price of $43.3.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $105.57 and $166.38, with an estimated average price of $127.07.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $40.9 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $43.35.
