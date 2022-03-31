Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Norway Savings Bank Buys SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells , AT&T Inc, Southern Co

50 minutes ago
Investment company Norway Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells , AT&T Inc, Southern Co, U.S. Bancorp, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norway Savings Bank. As of 2022Q1, Norway Savings Bank owns 298 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Norway Savings Bank
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 115,205 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,876 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 86,341 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,945 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,184 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.16 and $124.51, with an estimated average price of $111.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $71.46 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $74.62. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 252 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $94.43 and $116.26, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $102.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 288 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 77 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 375.41%. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,520 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 486.15%. The purchase prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $171.47, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $162.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 580.20%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,401 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 93.10%. The purchase prices were between $162.47 and $191.01, with an estimated average price of $176.33. The stock is now traded at around $174.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,528 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 135.62%. The purchase prices were between $182.83 and $229.87, with an estimated average price of $209.75. The stock is now traded at around $217.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,302 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: (XLNX)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.32 and $145.35, with an estimated average price of $136.48.

Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.62 and $62.33, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $126.23 and $160.32, with an estimated average price of $141.3.

Sold Out: Nordson Corp (NDSN)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $214.56 and $251.03, with an estimated average price of $229.91.

Sold Out: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.51.



