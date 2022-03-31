Norway Savings Bank Buys SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells , AT&T Inc, Southern Co

New Purchases: EOG, IUSV, IUSG, IEMG, EWU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells , AT&T Inc, Southern Co, U.S. Bancorp, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norway Savings Bank. As of 2022Q1, Norway Savings Bank owns 298 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 115,205 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,876 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 86,341 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,945 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,184 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.16 and $124.51, with an estimated average price of $111.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $71.46 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $74.62. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 252 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $94.43 and $116.26, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $102.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 288 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 77 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 375.41%. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,520 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 486.15%. The purchase prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $171.47, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $162.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 580.20%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,401 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 93.10%. The purchase prices were between $162.47 and $191.01, with an estimated average price of $176.33. The stock is now traded at around $174.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,528 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 135.62%. The purchase prices were between $182.83 and $229.87, with an estimated average price of $209.75. The stock is now traded at around $217.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,302 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.32 and $145.35, with an estimated average price of $136.48.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.62 and $62.33, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $126.23 and $160.32, with an estimated average price of $141.3.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $214.56 and $251.03, with an estimated average price of $229.91.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.51.