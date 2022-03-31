Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Inte

New Purchases: GUNR, EWJ, XLP, INDS, SRVR, PJAN, BALT, AGG, SPHY,

Anchorage, AK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2 during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alaska Permanent Capital Management. As of 2022Q1, Alaska Permanent Capital Management owns 37 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 510,169 shares, 20.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,940,695 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 468,853 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,464,834 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA) - 1,191,359 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%

Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $39.42 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 397,118 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $63.49. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 148,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $71.12 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,618 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $42.85, with an estimated average price of $37.54. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,757 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $49.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,767 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.07 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,047 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 6600.15%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 738,692 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.68%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.99. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 780,401 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,861 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $62.71, with an estimated average price of $60.94.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.36 and $65.95, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Alaska Permanent Capital Management sold out a holding in UBS AG London Branch ZC SP REDEEM 05/04/2038 USD 2. The sale prices were between $20.99 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $23.49.