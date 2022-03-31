Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc Buys Williams Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells ONEOK Inc

Added Positions: WMB, EPD, ET,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Williams Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells ONEOK Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc. As of 2022Q1, Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,621,512 shares, 26.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 524,835 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.21% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 405,337 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.79% Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (SUN) - 205,924 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 120,071 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio.

Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 140.79%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.38%. The holding were 405,337 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 524,835 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $63.94.