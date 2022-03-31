Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. Buys ONEOK Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aon PLC, Sells Garmin, Trex Co Inc, Target Corp

New Purchases: OKE, LLY, AON, EIX, ETR, KMB, SPGI, CAH, FMC, BRO, HRL, ATO, SJM, JKHY, LAMR, NI, CPB, MCD, GL, CHRW, CTXS, PFG, HLT, EWC, WBDWV, MAA, AMD, APH, BCE, PFE, TRI, BAC, DPZ, JCI, OPCH, BKH, XLU, FOE, IDA, JJSF, OTTR, ALEX, EWW, PPC, PBH, AEG, AZO, GPC, GSK, SXT, TSCO, BAX, VRSN, YUM, HCA, IR, COST, MRK, NVS, WMT, IIF, CRF, MXF, TIP, ABM, ALE, AIN, AWR, ABR, AVA, BMI, BDC, CWT, FIX, CNO, CRVL, CORT, OFC, CYTK, DY, NPO, FHI, FBP, FWRD, HL, IPAR, MANT, MLI, NNI, NTCT, NG, IOSP, ODP, OMI, PSMT, RUSHA, SANM, TCBI, TR, TRN, GHC, WERN, WOR, PEB, AAT, UNIT, VRRM, KCE,

OKE, LLY, AON, EIX, ETR, KMB, SPGI, CAH, FMC, BRO, HRL, ATO, SJM, JKHY, LAMR, NI, CPB, MCD, GL, CHRW, CTXS, PFG, HLT, EWC, WBDWV, MAA, AMD, APH, BCE, PFE, TRI, BAC, DPZ, JCI, OPCH, BKH, XLU, FOE, IDA, JJSF, OTTR, ALEX, EWW, PPC, PBH, AEG, AZO, GPC, GSK, SXT, TSCO, BAX, VRSN, YUM, HCA, IR, COST, MRK, NVS, WMT, IIF, CRF, MXF, TIP, ABM, ALE, AIN, AWR, ABR, AVA, BMI, BDC, CWT, FIX, CNO, CRVL, CORT, OFC, CYTK, DY, NPO, FHI, FBP, FWRD, HL, IPAR, MANT, MLI, NNI, NTCT, NG, IOSP, ODP, OMI, PSMT, RUSHA, SANM, TCBI, TR, TRN, GHC, WERN, WOR, PEB, AAT, UNIT, VRRM, KCE, Added Positions: ANTM, ANET, BRK.B, HAS, WAB, NTAP, ZTS, XLV, DIS, HBAN, F, XLP, PWR, BA, VOO, LNC, PKI, AOS, SCHX, XLB, VZ, LOW, NEE, NVDA, MMC, IWM, MDY, SCHA, SCHM, INTU, VCSH, ING, GPI, XLE, XLRE, ARE,

ANTM, ANET, BRK.B, HAS, WAB, NTAP, ZTS, XLV, DIS, HBAN, F, XLP, PWR, BA, VOO, LNC, PKI, AOS, SCHX, XLB, VZ, LOW, NEE, NVDA, MMC, IWM, MDY, SCHA, SCHM, INTU, VCSH, ING, GPI, XLE, XLRE, ARE, Reduced Positions: ACN, EEM, MSFT, USB, SPY, UNH, HAL, GOOG, AA, SLB, XLK, CMA, EL, MCK, MCO, ZBRA, EFA, XLC, CNP, EQR, MTD, PDCO, SNPS, RTX, CF, ICE, NDAQ, UDR, WLK, MSCI, MPC, XLF, XLY, ABT, AAP, ADI, APA, AAPL, ADM, AJG, ADP, AVB, CSCO, CPRT, DHR, DRE, ETN, FFIV, FRT, IPG, IRM, JBHT, JNPR, KLAC, KIM, LKQ, LYV, NKE, ORLY, PSA, REG, RHI, SHW, STE, TXT, UBS, WFC, WST, AWK, BKR, ALB, AB, HCKT, DVN, FR, FUL, MGPI, VRE, NFG, OII, ORI, PTEN, RMBS, SAFM, SNV, TXN, WM, HZNP, VSTO, ETSY, AIV, SCHP, XLI, ANSS, BECN, CDNS, FAST, BEN, MRO, ASGN, SIVB, SEE, SHYF, TMO, ZION, AVGO, MOS, KEYS, EIS,

ACN, EEM, MSFT, USB, SPY, UNH, HAL, GOOG, AA, SLB, XLK, CMA, EL, MCK, MCO, ZBRA, EFA, XLC, CNP, EQR, MTD, PDCO, SNPS, RTX, CF, ICE, NDAQ, UDR, WLK, MSCI, MPC, XLF, XLY, ABT, AAP, ADI, APA, AAPL, ADM, AJG, ADP, AVB, CSCO, CPRT, DHR, DRE, ETN, FFIV, FRT, IPG, IRM, JBHT, JNPR, KLAC, KIM, LKQ, LYV, NKE, ORLY, PSA, REG, RHI, SHW, STE, TXT, UBS, WFC, WST, AWK, BKR, ALB, AB, HCKT, DVN, FR, FUL, MGPI, VRE, NFG, OII, ORI, PTEN, RMBS, SAFM, SNV, TXN, WM, HZNP, VSTO, ETSY, AIV, SCHP, XLI, ANSS, BECN, CDNS, FAST, BEN, MRO, ASGN, SIVB, SEE, SHYF, TMO, ZION, AVGO, MOS, KEYS, EIS, Sold Out: GRMN, TREX, TGT, JPM, LEA, CGNX, GS, INFO, TROW, CMG, FOXA, URI, ALGN, TECH, BBWI, HSIC, BIO, PNR, PVH, RL, ISRG, BLK, HII, BBY, ENPH, TFC, TDY, DECK, FB, APTV, GNRC, MPWR, EMR, CHTR, EWD, CP, ADBE, DISH, EVR, MWA, ADSK, TEX, DB, JACK, SAN, EMB, VTEB, SI, IAGG, LQD, SPTL, PYPL, TMUS, CODI, FOX, RIVN, AMAT, TSN, EW,

Norwell, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ONEOK Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Aon PLC, Anthem Inc, Edison International, sells Garmin, Trex Co Inc, Target Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Lear Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contravisory Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. owns 330 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONTRAVISORY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contravisory+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

McKesson Corp (MCK) - 35,043 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Halliburton Co (HAL) - 282,242 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,275 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 30,144 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 18,030 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $63.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 93,736 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $234.69 and $291.66, with an estimated average price of $256.89. The stock is now traded at around $311.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 22,946 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $261.88 and $326.39, with an estimated average price of $290.48. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 19,743 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $63.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 90,189 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.32 and $117.04, with an estimated average price of $109.46. The stock is now traded at around $123.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 52,761 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.53 and $144.59, with an estimated average price of $132.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 42,156 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 25832.00%. The purchase prices were between $428.44 and $502.48, with an estimated average price of $456.86. The stock is now traded at around $520.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 12,966 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 7508.33%. The purchase prices were between $114.45 and $142.24, with an estimated average price of $126.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,739 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 487.06%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $359.57, with an estimated average price of $323.34. The stock is now traded at around $353.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 3748.70%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $103.92, with an estimated average price of $93.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,426 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 169.20%. The purchase prices were between $87.31 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $92.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,489 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 323.33%. The purchase prices were between $129.03 and $157.89, with an estimated average price of $144.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.64 and $133.57, with an estimated average price of $120.43.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $65.33 and $133.55, with an estimated average price of $89.27.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $128.3 and $168.44, with an estimated average price of $147.84.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $129.13 and $192.81, with an estimated average price of $163.12.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $61.65 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $68.46.