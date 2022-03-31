Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Burns J W & Co Inc Buys M&T Bank Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Ecolab Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

50 minutes ago
Investment company Burns J W & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys M&T Bank Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Ecolab Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burns J W & Co Inc. As of 2022Q1, Burns J W & Co Inc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $628 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BURNS J W & CO INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 358,176 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,507 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 131,883 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,589 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,319 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.75 and $477.95, with an estimated average price of $412.35. The stock is now traded at around $463.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 204.35%. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $186.1, with an estimated average price of $176.58. The stock is now traded at around $163.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,544 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $116.14 and $149.68, with an estimated average price of $133.04.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $13.34.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $161.19 and $257.96, with an estimated average price of $189.87.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59.



