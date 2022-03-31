Burns J W & Co Inc Buys M&T Bank Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Ecolab Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: NOC,

NOC, Added Positions: AMZN, BAC, MTB, DE, ISRG, UNH, IAU, VNQ, VTV, VYM, XLE, F, QCOM,

AMZN, BAC, MTB, DE, ISRG, UNH, IAU, VNQ, VTV, VYM, XLE, F, QCOM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, ECL, PYPL, PG, V, TMO, NSC, WM, PAYX, MCD, SBUX, ABBV, SYK, PEP, PFE, CSCO, QQQ, CLX, JNJ, SJM, DHR, BRK.B, BDX, BX, ABT, VZ, ICE, CRM, NFLX, BABA, KMB, DIS, JPM, CARR, BMY, IBB, GOOGL, VIG, HSY, TMP, XLF, XLI, YUM, UNP, SPY, BA, KO, SO, CME, CHD, PFF, STZ, ZTS, IJS, FPE, MRK, SHOP, OTIS, LOW, HD, PM, XLY, ITA, QQQJ, XLK, NEE, TSM, FDX, ATVI, MO, PLUG, AMGN, NVS, RTX, MDT, INTC, BLK, CMCSA, HSIC, CAT, APH, XLB, T, XLV, MMM, XOM, GD, HON, NGG, OXY, TSLA, STT, TJX, MA, TXN, TR,

AAPL, MSFT, ECL, PYPL, PG, V, TMO, NSC, WM, PAYX, MCD, SBUX, ABBV, SYK, PEP, PFE, CSCO, QQQ, CLX, JNJ, SJM, DHR, BRK.B, BDX, BX, ABT, VZ, ICE, CRM, NFLX, BABA, KMB, DIS, JPM, CARR, BMY, IBB, GOOGL, VIG, HSY, TMP, XLF, XLI, YUM, UNP, SPY, BA, KO, SO, CME, CHD, PFF, STZ, ZTS, IJS, FPE, MRK, SHOP, OTIS, LOW, HD, PM, XLY, ITA, QQQJ, XLK, NEE, TSM, FDX, ATVI, MO, PLUG, AMGN, NVS, RTX, MDT, INTC, BLK, CMCSA, HSIC, CAT, APH, XLB, T, XLV, MMM, XOM, GD, HON, NGG, OXY, TSLA, STT, TJX, MA, TXN, TR, Sold Out: GILD, IFF, LUMN, PLTR, KEY, RGEN, SHW, YUMC, ACN, BAM, CVS, KEYS, VUG,

Investment company Burns J W & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys M&T Bank Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Ecolab Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burns J W & Co Inc. As of 2022Q1, Burns J W & Co Inc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $628 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BURNS J W & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burns+j+w+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 358,176 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,507 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34% Visa Inc (V) - 131,883 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,589 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,319 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.75 and $477.95, with an estimated average price of $412.35. The stock is now traded at around $463.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 204.35%. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $186.1, with an estimated average price of $176.58. The stock is now traded at around $163.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,544 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $116.14 and $149.68, with an estimated average price of $133.04.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $13.34.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $161.19 and $257.96, with an estimated average price of $189.87.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59.