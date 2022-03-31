First International Bank & Trust Buys iShares Global Healthcare ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Target Corp

New Purchases: IXJ, IVV, DVN, BAC, WELL, AIG, PRU, ETN, DSI, WY, PNC, XLRE, GD,

IXJ, IVV, DVN, BAC, WELL, AIG, PRU, ETN, DSI, WY, PNC, XLRE, GD, Added Positions: AFIF, SCHA, DALT, IWP, JNK, COP, MUB, SHM, MUNI, AFL, SPY, XLI, IGSB, DUK, NEE, CARR, BLK, MDLZ, MS, MRK, ABT, CL, KO, SO, UNH, SCHW,

AFIF, SCHA, DALT, IWP, JNK, COP, MUB, SHM, MUNI, AFL, SPY, XLI, IGSB, DUK, NEE, CARR, BLK, MDLZ, MS, MRK, ABT, CL, KO, SO, UNH, SCHW, Reduced Positions: JPST, ICSH, XLV, BIL, EFA, CAT, JNJ, AMGN, CVS, ABBV, VTEB, MCD, HD, FCX, AAPL, MPC, XOM, MBB, VUG,

JPST, ICSH, XLV, BIL, EFA, CAT, JNJ, AMGN, CVS, ABBV, VTEB, MCD, HD, FCX, AAPL, MPC, XOM, MBB, VUG, Sold Out: SCZ, TGT, COF, TXN, CMCSA, HON, MDT, PYPL, DFS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Healthcare ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ConocoPhillips, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Target Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First International Bank & Trust. As of 2022Q1, First International Bank & Trust owns 95 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First International Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+international+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) - 8,533,209 shares, 32.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (DALT) - 3,223,694 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,968 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 141,482 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.95% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 271,590 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23%

First International Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $89.4, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $91.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 67,734 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $449.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.57 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $98.31, with an estimated average price of $86.8. The stock is now traded at around $96.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,638 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $64.48, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,623 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 146.95%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 140,536 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $89.42 and $113.9, with an estimated average price of $99.49. The stock is now traded at around $97.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 141,482 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 138.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $91.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,697 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.26 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,208 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,761 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 119.16%. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,074 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First International Bank & Trust sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $61.01 and $73.65, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

First International Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

First International Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $161.37, with an estimated average price of $146.17.

First International Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.47 and $191.01, with an estimated average price of $176.33.

First International Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $48.19.

First International Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $219.43, with an estimated average price of $196.46.