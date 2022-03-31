Level Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, PowerShares NASDA

New Purchases: ESGV, VSGX, VTEB, SLQD, GIS, ARKK, DOCU, CRSP, ILMN, LUMN, VTHR,

ESGV, VSGX, VTEB, SLQD, GIS, ARKK, DOCU, CRSP, ILMN, LUMN, VTHR, Added Positions: VOO, VGSH, BNDX, SHYG, DFAE, VCSH, SUSC, BSV, VEA, VTI, QUAL, VUG, VTV, SUSB, VTIP, IAGG, VSS, AVDV, VBR, VONE, BRK.B, AVDE, SCHX, VB, BLV, BIV, SCHA, VMBS, REET, SNOW, T, AVEM, AVUV, VZ, SHOP, SCHH, SCHG, MET, F, FB, AVUS, AMD,

VOO, VGSH, BNDX, SHYG, DFAE, VCSH, SUSC, BSV, VEA, VTI, QUAL, VUG, VTV, SUSB, VTIP, IAGG, VSS, AVDV, VBR, VONE, BRK.B, AVDE, SCHX, VB, BLV, BIV, SCHA, VMBS, REET, SNOW, T, AVEM, AVUV, VZ, SHOP, SCHH, SCHG, MET, F, FB, AVUS, AMD, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CMCSA, IEFA, IWC, MSFT, TTD, CLX, IEMG, TSLA, IIPR, AMGN, PYPL, PEP, JPM, SCHF, SHM, SCHE, SCHV, SJNK, BND, VOE, VYM, NVDA, ORCL, HD, KMB, JNJ, CSCO, INTC, EFV, NEE, IWP, SPSB, WY, WMT, VYMI, IBM, IJH, BAC, TIP, SCHP, STIP, SCHC, LOW, NGG,

AAPL, CMCSA, IEFA, IWC, MSFT, TTD, CLX, IEMG, TSLA, IIPR, AMGN, PYPL, PEP, JPM, SCHF, SHM, SCHE, SCHV, SJNK, BND, VOE, VYM, NVDA, ORCL, HD, KMB, JNJ, CSCO, INTC, EFV, NEE, IWP, SPSB, WY, WMT, VYMI, IBM, IJH, BAC, TIP, SCHP, STIP, SCHC, LOW, NGG, Sold Out: DFAT, DFIV, PNQI, DFAS, AVRE, SCHZ, MMP, AGG, IWO, IBB, AGL, O, ITGR, MO, WELL, NVS, CCJ, TRV, SCHO, EFG, SPTL, CLSK, CRWD, ONL, TROX, XMVM, XSVM, SPTS, SPIP, RMO, MYMD, OGN, WFRD, SLVM, KD, DD, FEZ, IVLU, IWS, MDYG, SLYG, MKTX, TMUS, VIGI, AMT, D, ROP, ET, GLW, HSBC, IP, LVS, NS, PBA, PLD, PPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Comcast Corp, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Level Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Level Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 242 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Level Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/level+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 83,685 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 275,304 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.84% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 188,309 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 154,516 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 70,484 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.98 and $88.1, with an estimated average price of $80.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,957 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,482 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $54.65, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,103 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $67.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $96.99, with an estimated average price of $70.56. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $42.84 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,676 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 63.68%. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 48,443 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,879 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 140.45%. The purchase prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.27. The stock is now traded at around $224.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 82.12%. The purchase prices were between $254.1 and $322.75, with an estimated average price of $283.54. The stock is now traded at around $278.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $24.51 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,155 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $46.48.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $33.69.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $216.6, with an estimated average price of $177.06.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.38 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Avantis Real E state ETF. The sale prices were between $48.76 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $51.12.

Level Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $51.75.