First Bancorp to Announce 1Q 2022 Results on April 28, 2022

First BanCorp (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens on April 28, 2022.

First BanCorp will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday April 28, 2022. The call and webcast will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Corporation’s investor relations website: www.fbpinvestor.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 844-200-6205 or 929-526-1599 for international callers. The participant access code is 130691. Following the webcast presentation, a question and answer session will be made available to research analysts and institutional investors.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in First BanCorp’s website until April 28, 2023. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through May 28, 2022, at 929-458-6194 or 866-813-9403 for international callers. The replay access code is 057441.

About First BanCorp

First BanCorp is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Limited Liability Company and First Express, Inc., both small loan companies, and FirstBank Puerto Rico Securities Corp., a broker-dealer subsidiary. First BanCorp’s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FBP.”

