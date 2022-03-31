McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Visa Inc, Guaranty Bancshares Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

- New Purchases: NVDA, ISTB,
- Added Positions: AGG, SUB, MUB, USMV, MTUM, IVV, SPDW, SMLV, VYM, VO, IVW, MSFT, CMF, SPEM, EFAV, ICF, FB, LQD, JPM, IAGG, VGT, JNJ, SPIP, FTSL, AMZN, TSLA, PWZ, ITOT, GOOGL, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: SPTM, BND, VEA, SHM, BSV, IJH, AAPL, XSLV,
- Sold Out: V, GNTY,
For the details of McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcnaughton+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 195,302 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 192,680 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 88,740 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 57,712 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 37,809 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $231.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $48.21 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,186 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.87%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $104.41 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $105.73. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,191 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,275 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $75.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,193 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $296.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,447 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36.Sold Out: Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $34.85 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $36.32.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.39%. The sale prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC still held 5,493 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying