McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Visa Inc, Guaranty Bancshares Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells Visa Inc, Guaranty Bancshares Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 195,302 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 192,680 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 88,740 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 57,712 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 37,809 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $231.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $48.21 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,186 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.87%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $104.41 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $105.73. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,191 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,275 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $75.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,193 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $296.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,447 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $34.85 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $36.32.

McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.39%. The sale prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC still held 5,493 shares as of 2022-03-31.