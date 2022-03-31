Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

New Purchases: TFLO, SHV, TRV, VOE, AXP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Hubbell Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,391,977 shares, 20.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.20% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 201,067 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 387,019 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 428,694 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 569,062 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 424,332 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 193,455 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $187.75, with an estimated average price of $171.29. The stock is now traded at around $184.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.07 and $152.37, with an estimated average price of $146.47. The stock is now traded at around $149.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,607 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $183.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,147 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 102.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 1,391,977 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 576,045 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $359.57, with an estimated average price of $323.34. The stock is now traded at around $353.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,862 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $2529.29 and $2960.73, with an estimated average price of $2718.53. The stock is now traded at around $2680.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $74.28 and $107.31, with an estimated average price of $90.15.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $174.76 and $209.5, with an estimated average price of $187.74.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 50.68%. The sale prices were between $52.65 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC still held 5,041 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 23.57%. The sale prices were between $99.42 and $114.47, with an estimated average price of $105.32. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,279 shares as of 2022-03-31.