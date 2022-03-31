Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

- New Purchases: TFLO, SHV, TRV, VOE, AXP,
- Added Positions: SCHX, SCHH, SCHV, VO, IJR, VBR, BRK.B, IEFA, GOOG, MSFT, JNJ, EMR, DEO, MMM, PCAR, MRK, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: USB, VWO, COST, MA, VNQ, AAPL, CAT, XOM, VTI, UL, SYY, PG, PM, PEP, MCD, DE, CMI, CODI, CSCO, BA, BAC, ADP, AMZN, ABBV, LMT, DIS, MDLZ, NKE, PFE, AMGN, MO,
- Sold Out: VGSH, FBHS, GS, HUBB,
For the details of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+quadrant+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,391,977 shares, 20.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.20%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 201,067 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 387,019 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 428,694 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 569,062 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 424,332 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 193,455 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $187.75, with an estimated average price of $171.29. The stock is now traded at around $184.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.07 and $152.37, with an estimated average price of $146.47. The stock is now traded at around $149.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,607 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $183.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,147 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 102.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 1,391,977 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 576,045 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $359.57, with an estimated average price of $323.34. The stock is now traded at around $353.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,862 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $2529.29 and $2960.73, with an estimated average price of $2718.53. The stock is now traded at around $2680.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $74.28 and $107.31, with an estimated average price of $90.15.Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $174.76 and $209.5, with an estimated average price of $187.74.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51.Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 50.68%. The sale prices were between $52.65 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC still held 5,041 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 23.57%. The sale prices were between $99.42 and $114.47, with an estimated average price of $105.32. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,279 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying