Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Williams Inc, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: WMB, IWF, VIG, CRWD, XLE, QUAL, IWD, IGV, SILJ, THM, AUMN, TRX,
- Added Positions: AAPL, FB, AMZN, CPRT, TMO, MSFT, CRM, TCPC, MKL, ARKK, BA, EFX, ORCC, VNO, HON, CSGP, PK, DIS, BAM, SPY, V, GS, SYK, APD, VEEV, USFD, ESTC, DISCK, AVLR, OKTA, TWLO, GOOG, IWR, SQ, GOOGL, ADBE, BABA, HD, UNH, COST, ETSY, VBR, USMV,
- Reduced Positions: IVE, QQQ, IVW, AGGY, MUB, BX, XLV, CMF, AXP, TOTL, JPM, SHV, XLF, VUG, VTV, MINT, XLK, JNJ, PEP, LMBS, MDY, PG,
- Sold Out: ULTA, SBUX, HCA, GXO, EFAV, SCHE, EFA, VB, TGT, BOTZ, IEMG, VTI, XSOE, NFLX, PNC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 76,841 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.41%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 249,501 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,111 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.38%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 151,724 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) - 954,402 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 140,176 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $246.25 and $307.32, with an estimated average price of $272.69. The stock is now traded at around $269.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $171.47, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $162.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,768 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.77 and $227.08, with an estimated average price of $185.87. The stock is now traded at around $218.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,927 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $170.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 54,111 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,605 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3089.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,678 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Copart Inc by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $127.09. The stock is now traded at around $125.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,447 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $524 and $644.92, with an estimated average price of $574.18. The stock is now traded at around $608.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,556 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $96.99, with an estimated average price of $70.56. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,388 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $349.42 and $418.74, with an estimated average price of $376.38.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $228.85 and $267.17, with an estimated average price of $251.1.Sold Out: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $64.28 and $91.3, with an estimated average price of $80.09.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $67.73 and $76.65, with an estimated average price of $72.57.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $30.82, with an estimated average price of $28.94.Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.32%. The sale prices were between $146.78 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $153.24. The stock is now traded at around $156.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.73%. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 31,666 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.6%. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 14,025 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.83%. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 26,283 shares as of 2022-03-31.
