Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Merck Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Merck Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 339 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 148,579 shares, 30.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 63,167 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83% iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 277,110 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 448,544 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 159,959 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $21.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,386 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $65.89, with an estimated average price of $62.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,680 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,188 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.19 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $48.48 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.9, with an estimated average price of $129.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 143.57%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 165,032 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.10%. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $59.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 34,520 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 727.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.03 and $138.6, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 8,525 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 744.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $38.91, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,660 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 282.35%. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $132.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 326.92%. The purchase prices were between $219.27 and $242.57, with an estimated average price of $229.71. The stock is now traded at around $252.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $262.6 and $325.23, with an estimated average price of $289.56.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.32 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $80.1.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $80.11 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.64.

Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $50.95.