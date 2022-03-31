Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Merck Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: PXH, DXJ, SCHX, PXF, SNY, ICE, WWJD, VCIT, SNSR, ALB, PRF, TMO, SCHA, SCHP, SCHF, SCHC, VNQI, VMBS, SPIB, SCHZ, SCHR, SCHH, SCHE, BWX, INVH, PHB, HNDL, FNDX, FNDF, FNDE, FNDC, FNDA, EBND,
- Added Positions: INFL, JEPI, XOP, GDX, XLE, IAU, VCSH, VNQ, MINT, VZ, GNR, JPST, XLV, AMGN, XAR, KRBN, JNJ, DVN, EXC, PSK, TAN, KT, FCX, UTG, WBA, XLU, HD,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, ANGL, USMV, QLTA, IEFA, IVOL, IWM, MRK, IEMG, SMH, EPI, IYY, PRU, BOTZ, ST, V, MDY, AAPL, IWV, RPG, XLI, DSI, T, XLK, ALGN, PAYX, AMZN, BMI, F, COST, ACN, MPC, XLF, XLB, AMAT, KO, CMCSA, COP, JPM, IWF, LOW, IJK, NEM, IDV, IBB, HDV, UNP,
- Sold Out: SCHG, RYT, MO, FMC, NEE, NVS, RDS.B, MASI, VTIP,
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells

These are the top 5 holdings of Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 148,579 shares, 30.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 63,167 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83%
- iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 277,110 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 448,544 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 159,959 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $21.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,386 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $65.89, with an estimated average price of $62.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,680 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,188 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.19 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $48.48 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.9, with an estimated average price of $129.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 143.57%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 165,032 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.10%. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $59.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 34,520 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 727.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.03 and $138.6, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 8,525 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 744.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $38.91, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,660 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 282.35%. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $132.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 326.92%. The purchase prices were between $219.27 and $242.57, with an estimated average price of $229.71. The stock is now traded at around $252.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $262.6 and $325.23, with an estimated average price of $289.56.Sold Out: (RDS.B)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.32 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $80.1.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $80.11 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.64.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Lowe Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $50.95.
