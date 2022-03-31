Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, eBay Inc

New Purchases: VTIP, CSCO,

EEM, IEUR, EWJ, DE, GWW, IGF, PG, LLY, UL, NVDA, EPP, ICE, PFE, JNJ, AMZN, AMT, GOOGL, CMCSA, COST, CRM, GLD, ABC, CVS, CVX, HAL, NSC, SLB, EOG, XOM, MMC, ACN, GSG, IBM, HON, BMY, Sold Out: TIP, EBAY, EFG, SBUX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Cisco Systems Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, eBay Inc, Deere, W.W. Grainger Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Israel Discount Bank of New York. As of 2022Q1, Israel Discount Bank of New York owns 84 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Israel Discount Bank of New York's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/israel+discount+bank+of+new+york/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,443 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 254,583 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 204,373 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 162,288 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 173,484 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.42%

Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 81,992 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,877 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 110.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.66 and $106.61, with an estimated average price of $104.08. The stock is now traded at around $99.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 24,066 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $56.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 74,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $105.96 and $113.59, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,111 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in Nike Inc by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $128.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,113 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $299.33 and $412.84, with an estimated average price of $347.27. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7.

Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $50.06 and $66.81, with an estimated average price of $58.28.

Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $87.3 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $98.32.

Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44.