Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, eBay Inc

- New Purchases: VTIP, CSCO,
- Added Positions: MBB, NYF, IEF, IGSB, NKE, IEI, GUNR, IWM, HD, IWR, MA, RWO, AAPL, EL, BLK, MDLZ, PANW, GD, TJX, ADBE, TFC, ABT, ATVI, BA, KO, BX, ZBH, DIS, MCD, MAS, ECL,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, IEUR, EWJ, DE, GWW, IGF, PG, LLY, UL, NVDA, EPP, ICE, PFE, JNJ, AMZN, AMT, GOOGL, CMCSA, COST, CRM, GLD, ABC, CVS, CVX, HAL, NSC, SLB, EOG, XOM, MMC, ACN, GSG, IBM, HON, BMY,
- Sold Out: TIP, EBAY, EFG, SBUX,
For the details of Israel Discount Bank of New York's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/israel+discount+bank+of+new+york/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Israel Discount Bank of New York
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,443 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 254,583 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 204,373 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 162,288 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 173,484 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.42%
Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 81,992 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,877 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 110.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.66 and $106.61, with an estimated average price of $104.08. The stock is now traded at around $99.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 24,066 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)
Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $56.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 74,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $105.96 and $113.59, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,111 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in Nike Inc by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $128.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,113 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $299.33 and $412.84, with an estimated average price of $347.27. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $50.06 and $66.81, with an estimated average price of $58.28.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $87.3 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $98.32.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44.
