Absolut Invites Coachella Fans to Meet in the Metaverse with the Launch of Absolut.Land

PR Newswire

The Official Vodka of Coachella Merges the IRL & Virtual World with a One-of-a-Kind Experience

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its 10th year as the Official Vodka of Coachella, Absolut is extending the festival experience into the metaverse with Absolut.Land , a one-of-a-kind blended activation by a liquor brand at a live event.

Whether in person or across the globe, mixing with others is only a click away with Absolut's new virtual destination, Absolut.Land, accessible to anyone (21+), anywhere, anytime. This must-see celebration is a convergence of art, fashion, music and, of course, cocktails to bring friends together in-person and/or digitally over love of festival culture.

"As a brand born to mix, Absolut is centered on bringing the world together through shared experiences and empowering social interaction that unlock a sense of belonging – no matter who you are and where in the world you may be," said Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard North America. "To reach our consumers everywhere, the metaverse was a natural progression and we're so excited to introduce Absolut.Land as a space of belonging for all!"

Absolut.Land features innovative experiences inspired by Absolut's products, heritage and passion points, including:

The Anti-Gravity Dance Floor ensures every entrance to Absolut.Land is grand. The gravity-defying mosh pit extends the length of the signature Absolut bottle facade, allowing fans to seamlessly flow from floor-to-floor. Avatars will embody the spirit of the festival grounds when they first walk into the Absolut.Land experience.

ensures every entrance to Absolut.Land is grand. The gravity-defying mosh pit extends the length of the signature Absolut bottle facade, allowing fans to seamlessly flow from floor-to-floor. Avatars will embody the spirit of the festival grounds when they first walk into the Absolut.Land experience. The Absolut Bar is the heart of Absolut.Land and home to its resident bartender, this serves as the center of mixing the IRL with the metaverse. Fans near and far can find all they need to know at this central hub from the code-of-conduct and how-tos, to, of course, cocktails.

is the heart of Absolut.Land and home to its resident bartender, this serves as the center of mixing the IRL with the metaverse. Fans near and far can find all they need to know at this central hub from the code-of-conduct and how-tos, to, of course, cocktails. The Citron Media Room inspired by Absolut's Citrus portfolio is colorfully designed to mix with others and get the download on the latest happenings from exclusive content in the Absolut Tent on the festival ground, to NFT wearables and highlights of the weekend.

inspired by Absolut's Citrus portfolio is colorfully designed to mix with others and get the download on the latest happenings from exclusive content in the Absolut Tent on the festival ground, to NFT wearables and highlights of the weekend. The Garden is Absolut.Land's open air space where fans can discover collectibles that hero the ingredients for the hero cocktails and hidden portals to other experiences within the immersive space.

is Absolut.Land's open air space where fans can discover collectibles that hero the ingredients for the hero cocktails and hidden portals to other experiences within the immersive space. The Museum Gallery , a nod to Absolut's history in rich visual arts, Absolut.Land's quiet sanctuary showcases Absolut iconic art through the decades. This is a moment for fans of Absolut's past to engage with Absolut's future.

, a nod to Absolut's history in rich visual arts, Absolut.Land's quiet sanctuary showcases Absolut iconic art through the decades. This is a moment for fans of Absolut's past to engage with Absolut's future. The Selfie Room , featuring a colorful backdrop inspired by Absolut's iconic "BORN TO MIX" campaign, allows fans to capture their one-of-a-kind experience and share for a chance to win the ultimate Coachella NFT collectible.

, featuring a colorful backdrop inspired by Absolut's iconic "BORN TO MIX" campaign, allows fans to capture their one-of-a-kind experience and share for a chance to win the ultimate Coachella NFT collectible. The PRIDE Tunnel , fans can access the all-out rave paying homage to Absolut's longtime involvement within and in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

, fans can access the all-out rave paying homage to Absolut's longtime involvement within and in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The Rainbow Rave, an all-out dance party, grounded by a disco-inspired dance floor and powered by PRIDE, celebrates the community and features music from LGBTQ+ artists. Consumers can share their dance moves on social for a chance to be surprise and delighted with Pride theme exclusive Absolut.Land wearables!

an all-out dance party, grounded by a disco-inspired dance floor and powered by PRIDE, celebrates the community and features music from LGBTQ+ artists. Consumers can share their dance moves on social for a chance to be surprise and delighted with Pride theme exclusive Absolut.Land wearables! The Outlook, the best view – where the possibilities are endless in Absolut.Land and so are the views. This is a moment for guests to see the size and scale of the Absolut.Land experience across the metaverse!

Plus, the power of Human Connections to unlock surprise moments like Absolut bottle collectibles hidden throughout the space, product promos and unique metaverse experiences. Over shared virtual drinks, festival-goers will have the chance to unlock one-of-a-kind avatar wearables from the cult-favorite, whimsical handbag and jewelry brand – Susan Alexandra – with the newly launched Susan Alexandra for Absolut Collection. Avatars within the space will also be able to seek out and access secret portals that just might "teleport" fans to Coachella Valley for an IRL VIP experience during the festival's second weekend.*

Absolut also pays homage to its one-source Swedish heritage, partnering with headliner Swedish House Mafia amid their highly anticipated return to the festival stage after ten years. Dropping on April 15, the supergroup's newest album, Paradise Again, will be played on a custom jukebox within Absolut.Land. The album set the inspiration for the Absolut x Swedish House Mafia Paradise (Again) Paloma, which music and cocktail lovers alike can find in the metaverse, onsite at the festival or at home with a specialty cocktail kit available for a limited-time only. Fans cannot only grab a virtual drink, but also purchase this cocktail to be delivered right to their door, powered by one of the Absolut.Land vending machines.

"We wanted to mix with our fans in a way that's really innovative and different, and what's bigger than the metaverse," said Swedish House Mafia – Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso. "When we hit the headline stage at the festival on Friday, you can also find us in Absolut.Land to listen and dance to our newly dropped Paradise Again album over the Swedish Paloma cocktail we created with Absolut."

On-the-ground festival goers can join the metaverse too by taking over the Absolut.Land bartender avatar at an interactive kiosk in the tent. IRL guests can mix virtual cocktails, chat up fellow avatars and surprise and delight by gifting NFT wearables all live. Absolut's physical tent has been designed in parallel to its online counterpart with a geometric layout, bold color schemes, art installations, and content streamed from Absolut.Land. To learn more, please visit AbsolutLand.com .

*No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of the (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older as of date of entry. Registration begins at 12:00a ET on 4/15/2022 and ends at 11:59p ET on 4/29/2022. (Note: to be eligible for grand prize drawing, entries must be received by 11:59p on 4/17/2022.) To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, how to participate, and prize details, visit www.AbsolutLand.com and follow the instructions. Maximum one grand prize award: trip for two to Coachella IRL (ARV: $4,500). Odds of winning based upon total number of eligible entries received. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: Pernod Ricard, 250 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

ABSOLUT®. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. ©2021. IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org .

CONTACT

Joanna Hein

[email protected]

Kate Valauri

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/absolut-invites-coachella-fans-to-meet-in-the-metaverse-with-the-launch-of-absolutland-301522421.html

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA