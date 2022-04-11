Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Sandvik provides updated comparative figures

12 minutes ago
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 11, 2022

Treatment of Sandvik Materials Technology in financial statements:

On March 23, Sandvik announced that The Sandvik Board of Directors had decided to propose the distribution and listing of Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT) to the Annual General Meeting, which takes place on April 27, 2022. As a consequence, Sandvik will from the first quarter 2022 report SMT as discontinued operations and as assets and liabilities held for distribution in accordance with IFRS 5.

Adjusted EBITA and M&A transaction costs:

As of the first quarter 2022, adjusted EBITA will replace adjusted EBIT as the key operating profit metric. Furthermore, M&A transaction costs will from 2022 be reported as items affecting comparability (IAC). Adjusted EBITA for comparative periods in 2021 has been updated accordingly.

Updated comparative figures for continuing operations and adjusted EBITA*:


Q12021

Q22021

Q32021

Q42021

FY2021

Order intake

22,206

21,816

22,870

26,772

93,665

Organic growth, order intake, %

18

39

20

21

24

Revenues

18,528

20,136

21,725

25,311

85,700

Organic growth, revenues, %

4

27

15

16

15

Adj. EBITA

3,960

4,192

4,620

5,043

17,816

Adj. EBITA margin

21.4

20.8

21.3

19.9

20.8

M&A costs adjusted for on IAC

-44

-17

-194

-173

-429

EBIT

3,920

4,399

4,185

4,771

17,275

EBIT margin

21.2

21.8

19.3

18.8

20.2

Profit before tax

3,653

4,271

4,146

4,748

16,818

Profit for the period

2,885

3,159

3,607

3,436

13,087

Net working capital, %

23.8

23.2

23.0

21.4

22.7

No. of employees

33,290

33,712

36,758

38,669

38,669

*Best estimates excluding SMT, not adjusted for Group common items

Stockholm, April 11, 2022

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

