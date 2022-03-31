Swarthmore Group Inc Buys Broadcom Inc, Nike Inc, The Kroger Co, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, TJX Inc, BlackRock Inc

New Purchases: NKE, KR, ZION, IPG, LHX, INTU, CVS, MOS, IRM, MMC,

NKE, KR, ZION, IPG, LHX, INTU, CVS, MOS, IRM, MMC, Added Positions: AVGO, CSCO, CE, ORCL, KLAC, VZ, CBOE, NVDA, HSY,

AVGO, CSCO, CE, ORCL, KLAC, VZ, CBOE, NVDA, HSY, Reduced Positions: RSG, FB, UNP, NEE, ORLY, UPS, EXR, V, DHI, SSNC, AAPL, JPM, AMZN, WFC, LOW, ANTM, ABT, ABBV, TSN, TMO, RF, MS, NLOK, PXD, NTAP, CVX, CAT, TFC,

RSG, FB, UNP, NEE, ORLY, UPS, EXR, V, DHI, SSNC, AAPL, JPM, AMZN, WFC, LOW, ANTM, ABT, ABBV, TSN, TMO, RF, MS, NLOK, PXD, NTAP, CVX, CAT, TFC, Sold Out: SHW, TJX, BLK, DPZ, GLW, CRM, ALL, SCHX,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Nike Inc, The Kroger Co, Zions Bancorp NA, The Interpublic Group of Inc, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, TJX Inc, BlackRock Inc, Republic Services Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swarthmore Group Inc. As of 2022Q1, Swarthmore Group Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 193,972 shares, 22.47% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,552 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,120 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,723 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,003 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $128.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 42,503 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $43.47 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 83,117 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 70,806 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $39.44, with an estimated average price of $36.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 126,303 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.29 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $232.57. The stock is now traded at around $258.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 17,101 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $424.63 and $631.47, with an estimated average price of $512.17. The stock is now traded at around $482.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 8,373 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 2719.79%. The purchase prices were between $533.23 and $670.92, with an estimated average price of $593.78. The stock is now traded at around $587.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 10,687 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,524 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 70.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.62 and $173.82, with an estimated average price of $152.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,477 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.47 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 66,564 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $314.14 and $445, with an estimated average price of $374.87. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,684 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $58.33 and $76.72, with an estimated average price of $67.01.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $662.87 and $917.22, with an estimated average price of $781.91.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $386.18 and $553.22, with an estimated average price of $436.61.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $39.03.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce Inc. The sale prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18.

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 56.12%. The sale prices were between $115.96 and $136.58, with an estimated average price of $127.06. The stock is now traded at around $135.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 28,249 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 90.59%. The sale prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 1,222 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 38.59%. The sale prices were between $238.04 and $276.69, with an estimated average price of $252.38. The stock is now traded at around $241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 22,512 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 42.97%. The sale prices were between $72.32 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $86.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 44,687 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 21.54%. The sale prices were between $630.82 and $703.36, with an estimated average price of $670.23. The stock is now traded at around $736.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 10,674 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 24.57%. The sale prices were between $185.28 and $221.59, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 22,797 shares as of 2022-03-31.