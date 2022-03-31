Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Swarthmore Group Inc Buys Broadcom Inc, Nike Inc, The Kroger Co, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, TJX Inc, BlackRock Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Swarthmore Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Nike Inc, The Kroger Co, Zions Bancorp NA, The Interpublic Group of Inc, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, TJX Inc, BlackRock Inc, Republic Services Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swarthmore Group Inc. As of 2022Q1, Swarthmore Group Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 193,972 shares, 22.47% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,552 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,120 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,723 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,003 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $128.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 42,503 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $43.47 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 83,117 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 70,806 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $39.44, with an estimated average price of $36.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 126,303 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.29 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $232.57. The stock is now traded at around $258.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 17,101 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $424.63 and $631.47, with an estimated average price of $512.17. The stock is now traded at around $482.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 8,373 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 2719.79%. The purchase prices were between $533.23 and $670.92, with an estimated average price of $593.78. The stock is now traded at around $587.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 10,687 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,524 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Celanese Corp (CE)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 70.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.62 and $173.82, with an estimated average price of $152.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,477 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.47 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 66,564 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $314.14 and $445, with an estimated average price of $374.87. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,684 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $58.33 and $76.72, with an estimated average price of $67.01.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $662.87 and $917.22, with an estimated average price of $781.91.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $386.18 and $553.22, with an estimated average price of $436.61.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $39.03.

Sold Out: Salesforce Inc (CRM)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce Inc. The sale prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18.

Reduced: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 56.12%. The sale prices were between $115.96 and $136.58, with an estimated average price of $127.06. The stock is now traded at around $135.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 28,249 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 90.59%. The sale prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 1,222 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 38.59%. The sale prices were between $238.04 and $276.69, with an estimated average price of $252.38. The stock is now traded at around $241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 22,512 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 42.97%. The sale prices were between $72.32 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $86.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 44,687 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 21.54%. The sale prices were between $630.82 and $703.36, with an estimated average price of $670.23. The stock is now traded at around $736.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 10,674 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Swarthmore Group Inc reduced to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 24.57%. The sale prices were between $185.28 and $221.59, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Swarthmore Group Inc still held 22,797 shares as of 2022-03-31.



