Nordea Investment Management Ab Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc, Eversource Energy, Sells , Carrier Global Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: FLS, ALLE, GOLD, FCNCA, IAA, MGY, WPM, SSRM, ABCB, CUBE, WAL, AUY, BTG, AMEH, STOR, PLYM, AMCR, QDEL, AEM, COLB, CW, M, KGC, ARGO, SPXC, NICE, PARAA, AER, KIM, FBNC, TREE, WBS, TRUP, CMP, THC, JBGS, ARVN, CTRA,
- Added Positions: AMD, GOOGL, ES, EMR, DE, FB, EBAY, TGT, ORCL, BAX, WMT, FISV, ALL, IP, SPGI, CHKP, TT, MTZ, NEM, WRK, TTC, GTLS, COST, LKQ, MSFT, PG, CRM, TJX, AMZN, RSG, VZ, WM, XEL, V, BABA, CL, ECL, GIS, JCI, MA, EPAM, ABBV, PAYC, DOCU, AGCO, ALV, DRE, EL, HE, MIDD, NKE, ROP, SWKS, SBUX, STT, WAT, WFC, ZBRA, OC, FRC, APTV, ALLY, USFD, INVH, PLTR, UPST, MMM, ACN, AYI, AMG, AMT, AMP, ARCB, ADP, BLDR, CTAS, CCEP, STZ, CCI, EXPD, FAST, GPK, HDB, MNST, IEX, SJM, JLL, K, KMB, LRCX, LFUS, MET, MTD, PGR, DGX, SPG, TSM, TXN, TXRH, TMO, TSEM, MTN, WBA, WSO, DFS, MSCI, TNET, LEA, HCA, GMED, FANG, BFAM, ZTS, SFM, TWOU, BSIG, LILAK, PYPL, KHC, PLNT, NTNX, CNDT, EQH, EB, LTHM, MRNA, PINS, CRWD, GFL, OTIS, ABM, ACAD, AMN, NSP, HTH, ALB, ALGN, MDRX, AFG, TVTY, THRM, IVZ, AJG, AIZ, ASTE, AVY, TFC, BCPC, BANR, BECN, BBY, BWA, BC, PARA, CHRW, CDNS, CPT, CAT, CATY, CERN, LNG, FIX, CMC, CPRT, OFC, CR, DAR, DLR, LCII, DUK, DVAX, EOG, LLY, EME, OVV, EQIX, ELS, EQR, EXEL, XOM, FFIV, NEE, FDS, FFBC, FRME, FL, FELE, BEN, FULT, TGNA, GRMN, ROCK, GEF, FUL, HNI, HAE, HWC, THG, HR, EHC, HEI, HIW, HUN, MTCH, IBN, DIN, ITT, IDA, IART, INTU, ZD, VIAV, JBL, WLY, KBH, KEY, KRC, KNX, LZB, LEN, LII, LGND, LECO, MTG, MAS, MMS, MGRC, MED, MEI, MU, MORN, VTRS, MYGN, NRG, NFG, NATI, NTUS, NFLX, NXST, NSC, NUS, OSIS, OII, ONB, OMCL, OSK, PZZA, PDCO, PAYX, MD, PRFT, PXD, PIPR, PII, BPOP, LIN, PBH, BKNG, PSMT, MODV, RDN, RRX, RF, RS, RGEN, ROK, ROST, ONTO, R, SIVB, SGMO, SLB, SCHN, SEE, SMTC, SHW, SBNY, SO, LSI, SCS, STE, SNV, TTMI, TPX, TEX, GL, ACIW, RIG, TSN, UMPQ, UMH, UNFI, UPS, OLED, UFPI, USNA, VECO, VRTX, DIS, WTS, WERN, WCC, WY, WHR, WSM, WGO, WIT, INT, YUM, ZION, ZUMZ, AAWW, UVE, MWA, EVR, HBI, WU, DEI, EBS, FSLR, CENTA, TMUS, TTGT, FOLD, AWK, TDC, ULTA, HI, CDNA, AMPH, PDM, MXL, FAF, CBOE, HPP, NXPI, AMRS, SBRA, FLT, EXPI, KMI, STAG, XYL, ACHC, CG, NOW, FIVE, PNR, QLYS, RLGY, SSTK, WDAY, ALEX, BCC, TMHC, EVTC, IQV, PINC, ESRT, AERI, ESNT, CHGG, HLT, OGS, MBUU, RARE, QURE, MGNI, DNOW, WMS, CFG, CZR, HUBS, KEYS, BOOT, LC, CHRS, UPLD, PGRE, WK, BOX, RCKT, DEA, SHOP, CABO, LITE, Z, HPE, SQ, MIME, SITE, ATKR, HRI, FTV, TTD, VVV, CWH, CRSP, BL, HWM, JELD, SNAP, OKTA, VERI, GTHX, CARS, JHG, RDFN, ROKU, CARG, ILPT, COLD, DBX, SPOT, ZUO, CHX, WH, EPRT, BJ, PDD, TENB, NIO, FTDR, ALLO, QFIN, ALEC, PLMR, ALC, ZM, UBER, NOVA, NET, DDOG, VIR, PGNY, XP, RPRX, ETWO, VERX, BEKE, XPEV, SNOW, VNT, CNXC, AAN, ABNB, OPEN,
- Reduced Positions: CARR, CSCO, KO, PEG, JNJ, CGNX, CTSH, CVS, ADM, BMY, CI, AMGN, SNPS, PEP, MKC, YNDX, IBM, MCK, ZBH, IFF, CMCSA, ON, SE, INFY, SXT, ADSK, CAG, IRM, ANTM, AZO, LOPE, T, ANSS, BAC, MDT, TRMB, UHS, AVGO, AKAM, AZPN, CTXS, URI, TEL, MELI, CB, ATVI, JPM, MDLZ, LOW, TSCO, PM, VRSK, DOX, C, FDX, GPN, PFE, UNH, VMW, DG, MOS, GOOG, TWLO, AVTR, ABT, ABMD, AMAT, EAT, CME, CCK, EA, ILMN, JKHY, PKG, PTC, PRAA, POOL, SYK, SNX, TDY, TER, G, REGI, JD, HLI, YUMC, FLWS, AES, AAP, AFL, A, LNT, ALNY, HES, AEP, ABC, ADI, AON, AZN, AVB, BK, BDX, BLK, BSX, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, CPB, COF, CAH, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CHD, SBS, COP, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DHR, DRI, DVA, DVN, DXCM, DPZ, DD, EMN, EIX, EW, ETR, EFX, ESS, RE, EXC, FMC, FNF, FITB, GILD, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HPQ, HXL, HRL, HUM, HBAN, IDXX, ICE, ISRG, JNPR, KR, MAN, MAR, MMC, MPW, MBT, MSI, NBIX, NWL, NDSN, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PCG, PPG, PPL, PRGO, PSA, PHM, RJF, O, REGN, RMD, RHI, SRE, TRV, SWK, STLD, SUI, SYY, TROW, TFX, USB, UNP, VLO, VNO, WPC, GWW, WCN, WST, WDC, WMB, WYNN, HEI.A, L, CODI, CHTR, DQ, ST, SSNC, TSLA, LYB, MPC, VIPS, VEEV, ARMK, ZEN, TMX, CTLT, QRVO, GDDY, ETSY, EVH, TRU, LSXMK, IR, ZS, DOW, TW, OZON, CSAN,
- Sold Out: XLNX, TEAM, KC, CCSI, STX, SKM, OGN, CUBI, MRVL, ZNGA, KRA, DBRG, DTM, WWD, SBGI, MNDT, NHI, LTC, ISBC, NSIT, GE, FHN, DCI, KD, BDN, CADE, CADE, TSE, ASAN, COIN, BMTX, BRBR, IAC, RIVN, BARK, SOFI, SOFI, DUOL, HOOD, LCID, LYLT, JOBS, RCM, ACCO, DXC, INFO, BBWI, NUAN, RBA, IVR, INMD, APO, ATHM, KRNT, MFGP, SWCH, CVET, FVRR, CHWY,
These are the top 5 holdings of NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,990,895 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,107,293 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 773,605 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.24%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 9,152,128 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 409,846 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,113,718 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $109.56 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $118.66. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,497,945 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.02 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,442,419 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $662.34 and $906.08, with an estimated average price of $780.45. The stock is now traded at around $634.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,011 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $49.13, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 395,301 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: IAA Inc (IAA)
Nordea Investment Management Ab initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $41.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 354,695 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 314.63%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,436,306 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $2519.02 and $2960, with an estimated average price of $2715.99. The stock is now traded at around $2665.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 773,605 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Eversource Energy (ES)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 1746.86%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $92.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,002,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 396.83%. The purchase prices were between $89.51 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $94.69. The stock is now traded at around $94.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,231,968 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 88.70%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,214,464 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Nordea Investment Management Ab added to a holding in Deere & Co by 203.65%. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $418.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 839,905 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: (XLNX)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $238.66 and $350.42, with an estimated average price of $298.69.Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.56 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $8.19.Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $25.92.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $34.21.Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)
Nordea Investment Management Ab sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.37 and $62, with an estimated average price of $57.81.
