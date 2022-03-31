Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Owens & Minor Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF,

- New Purchases: AMD, DE, NVDA, XEL, PSX, IIIV, CTVA,
- Added Positions: IVV, RSP, IEFA, VTWO, VYM, IWM, HDV, VEA, DVY, EFA, IEMG, VOO, VNQ, SCHX, VO, VTI, VT, AAPL, VXUS, SCHA, IVE, AMZN, MSFT, XOM, MU, MORT, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: PNFP, VWO, VTWV, VTWG, SPYG, QQQ, IJR, UNH, FB, GM, V, PFF, IJH, IDV, BSV, PM, ABT, WMT, VZ, TMO, TXN, PG, NKE, MDT, MCD, HON, NEE, COST,
- Sold Out: OMI, VTEB, XLNX, EPAM, NOW, QQQJ, BA, CMCSA, GE, TT, WSBC, PAYC, OKTA, BIV, SLYG,
For the details of LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lbmc+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 1,450,051 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 496,827 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 780,627 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 493,007 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 670,813 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,471 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $84.22. The stock is now traded at around $84.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in i3 Verticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.83 and $72.32, with an estimated average price of $68.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,949 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $59.79, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,228 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $418.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $90.71, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $79.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 176,382 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $106.61 and $114.33, with an estimated average price of $110.97. The stock is now traded at around $113.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 112,363 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,842 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $107.81, with an estimated average price of $101.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,078 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $69.4 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $47.71, with an estimated average price of $42.87.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $54.65, with an estimated average price of $53.08.Sold Out: (XLNX)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $174.8 and $642.2, with an estimated average price of $395.36.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75.Sold Out: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.06 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $29.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LBMC INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs