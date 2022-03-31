Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Owens & Minor Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF,

New Purchases: AMD, DE, NVDA, XEL, PSX, IIIV, CTVA,

AMD, DE, NVDA, XEL, PSX, IIIV, CTVA, Added Positions: IVV, RSP, IEFA, VTWO, VYM, IWM, HDV, VEA, DVY, EFA, IEMG, VOO, VNQ, SCHX, VO, VTI, VT, AAPL, VXUS, SCHA, IVE, AMZN, MSFT, XOM, MU, MORT, RTX,

IVV, RSP, IEFA, VTWO, VYM, IWM, HDV, VEA, DVY, EFA, IEMG, VOO, VNQ, SCHX, VO, VTI, VT, AAPL, VXUS, SCHA, IVE, AMZN, MSFT, XOM, MU, MORT, RTX, Reduced Positions: PNFP, VWO, VTWV, VTWG, SPYG, QQQ, IJR, UNH, FB, GM, V, PFF, IJH, IDV, BSV, PM, ABT, WMT, VZ, TMO, TXN, PG, NKE, MDT, MCD, HON, NEE, COST,

PNFP, VWO, VTWV, VTWG, SPYG, QQQ, IJR, UNH, FB, GM, V, PFF, IJH, IDV, BSV, PM, ABT, WMT, VZ, TMO, TXN, PG, NKE, MDT, MCD, HON, NEE, COST, Sold Out: OMI, VTEB, XLNX, EPAM, NOW, QQQJ, BA, CMCSA, GE, TT, WSBC, PAYC, OKTA, BIV, SLYG,

Brentwood, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells Owens & Minor Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, , Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, EPAM Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2022Q1, Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 1,450,051 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 496,827 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 780,627 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 493,007 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 670,813 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,471 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $84.22. The stock is now traded at around $84.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in i3 Verticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.83 and $72.32, with an estimated average price of $68.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,949 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $59.79, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,228 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $418.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $90.71, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $79.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 176,382 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $106.61 and $114.33, with an estimated average price of $110.97. The stock is now traded at around $113.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 112,363 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,842 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $107.81, with an estimated average price of $101.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,078 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $69.4 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $47.71, with an estimated average price of $42.87.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $54.65, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $174.8 and $642.2, with an estimated average price of $395.36.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.06 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $29.35.