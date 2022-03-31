RB Capital Management, LLC Buys AutoZone Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Roblox Corp

- New Purchases: AZO, FRT, D,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, PEP, VOO, TSLA, BRK.B, GS, NKE, UNH, SQ, QQQ, HCA, HD, INTU, NFLX, AMT, O, AMGN, WPC, V, NOW, SBUX, PSA, MA, VICI, LULU, NDAQ, MSCI, IRM, NVDA, ABT, CVX, AVB, ADBE, ABBV, PANW, SPY, CAT, CCI, RVT, USA, YUM, WM, DIS, TXN, SUI, PLD, MGM, JPM, GOOGL, F, ISRG, ESS, CSCO, BX, CTAS, CME, XOM, PM, AVGO, NAC, FDX, ICE, WDAY, STOR, SHOP, AXP, MRNA, IGV, MCD, EQR, ELS, EQIX, NOC, EMR, PFE, ETN, DLR, JNJ, UPS, RTX, DE, LMT, MDLZ, ZBRA, BMY, GE, LOW, IBM, LLY, AZN, EOD, MTCH, MHD, VCV,
- Reduced Positions: FB, CMCSA, SNA, GNRC, MORT, ED, IAC, INTC, ADX, NCA, RNP, BCX, STEW, IWF, COLD, BTZ, A, HON, HPQ, CVS,
- Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, RBLX, CWT, ROK, DPZ, SBAC, VEEV, BNTX, CPT,
For the details of RB Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rb+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RB Capital Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 285,992 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,001 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,257 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,230 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 53,662 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1794.28 and $2080.25, with an estimated average price of $1955.03. The stock is now traded at around $2190.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 134 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $115.79 and $139.37, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $120.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.16 and $85.43, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,362 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.57%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $411.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $164.03, with an estimated average price of $120.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,812 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $228.85 and $267.17, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $258.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,432 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75. The stock is now traded at around $515.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $37.48 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,796 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1282.49 and $1497.99, with an estimated average price of $1379.27.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1288.14 and $1451.23, with an estimated average price of $1356.93.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $60.47.Sold Out: California Water Service Group (CWT)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in California Water Service Group. The sale prices were between $55.97 and $71.87, with an estimated average price of $60.28.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $256.35 and $343.1, with an estimated average price of $287.53.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $170.79 and $256.31, with an estimated average price of $217.05.
