RB Capital Management, LLC Buys AutoZone Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Roblox Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AutoZone Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Dominion Energy Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Block Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Roblox Corp, California Water Service Group, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, RB Capital Management, LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 285,992 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,001 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,257 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,230 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Nike Inc (NKE) - 53,662 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1794.28 and $2080.25, with an estimated average price of $1955.03. The stock is now traded at around $2190.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 134 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $115.79 and $139.37, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $120.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.16 and $85.43, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,362 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.57%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $411.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $164.03, with an estimated average price of $120.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,812 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $228.85 and $267.17, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $258.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,432 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75. The stock is now traded at around $515.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $37.48 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,796 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1282.49 and $1497.99, with an estimated average price of $1379.27.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1288.14 and $1451.23, with an estimated average price of $1356.93.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $60.47.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in California Water Service Group. The sale prices were between $55.97 and $71.87, with an estimated average price of $60.28.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $256.35 and $343.1, with an estimated average price of $287.53.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $170.79 and $256.31, with an estimated average price of $217.05.