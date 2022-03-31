Titan Capital Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: SHV, SHY,
- Added Positions: BIL, GLD, SCHP, VTI, VGIT,
- Reduced Positions: USFR,
- Sold Out: VOE, VBR, QQQ, SPY, BSV, MSFT, DVN, IT, ALGN, SBNY, F, LOW, ODFL, AMD, NVDA, EXR, DLTR, COST, CDNS,
- ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 143,194 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 172,368 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.86%
- ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 159,023 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 54,521 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 56,917 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.50%
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.87%. The holding were 143,194 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.21 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.32%. The holding were 159,023 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Titan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $91.41. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 172,368 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Titan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 83.50%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $181.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 56,917 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $140.07 and $152.37, with an estimated average price of $146.47.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $165.04 and $181.94, with an estimated average price of $173.32.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8.
