Titan Capital Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Titan Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Titan Capital Management, LLC . As of 2022Q1, Titan Capital Management, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 143,194 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 172,368 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.86% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 159,023 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 54,521 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 56,917 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.50%

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.87%. The holding were 143,194 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.21 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.32%. The holding were 159,023 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $91.41. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 172,368 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 83.50%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $181.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 56,917 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $140.07 and $152.37, with an estimated average price of $146.47.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $165.04 and $181.94, with an estimated average price of $173.32.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21.

Titan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8.