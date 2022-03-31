Karp Capital Management Corp Buys WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

- New Purchases: HEDJ, IJJ, KRBN, DEM, EWC, EWU, XLB, LQDI, CAT, DE, RLY, ESGD, IBM, ESGE, AMD, CTVA, CTSH, MGM, RVLV, ENTG, BBBY, AXP,
- Added Positions: VOO, FTGC, IWN, VTV, STIP, PAPR, IEMG, XLP, IEFA, LMBS, INDA, ISHG, XLI, QQQ, IJH, DIS, MBB, AGZ, VXUS, IBMO, HON, TSLA, GDX, COST, UBER, QCOM, DSI,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, IGV, FPE, XLU, VGT, IHI, FEMB, IWF, FHLC, SOXX, GOOGL, IYZ, AAPL, BND, MSFT, RSP, LQD, IUSB, DVY, AVGO, AMZN, FUTY, IAGG, CRM, OEF, VIG, UNH, JEF, IYR, CMF, JPM, JKG, ADBE, RING, PAYC, FCAL, MYC, QLD, HD, EEM, KIE, NVDA, BAB, ISTB, FLOT, IYF, MUC, IYG, NOW, TMO, IBDR, AGG, FB, VTI, XLK, V, PPA, USRT, VOE, CVX, IVV, GOOG, BRK.B, UNM, ICSH, SPY, GDXJ, EMLP, NKE, GLD, JNJ, FAUG, ESGV,
- Sold Out: IWV, FBT, ISRG, HUM, IWO, XLNX, LULU, OKTA, TSOC, TNA, IWM, PYPL, SHOP, WMT, SEDG, IJR, ZS, CSCO, IVW, BAC, JPST, VUG, ZD, USB, NTAP, DASH, XLRE, ACN, JCI, SUSA, SHY, MDY, POOL, WAT, EBAY, MCA, BAPR, GM, PSEC,
For the details of Karp Capital Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karp+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Karp Capital Management Corp
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,741 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.45%
- FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC) - 878,430 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.78%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 213,109 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.97%
- iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) - 819,811 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,278 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.06%
Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $81.88, with an estimated average price of $75.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 217,776 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 123,161 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 288,562 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.28 and $47.07, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 291,172 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.04 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 241,065 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 262,896 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 142.45%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $411.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 63,741 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 157.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.11 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 878,430 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4818.11%. The purchase prices were between $150.76 and $168.66, with an estimated average price of $158.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 93,690 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 2628.48%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 103,273 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 143.97%. The purchase prices were between $103.07 and $106.15, with an estimated average price of $104.49. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 213,109 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR)
Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April by 124.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $29.66, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 412,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $241.3 and $278.26, with an estimated average price of $258.18.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $147.92.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $262.77 and $360, with an estimated average price of $292.21.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $363.17 and $465.45, with an estimated average price of $417.95.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $233.89 and $296.42, with an estimated average price of $255.74.Sold Out: (XLNX)
Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of Karp Capital Management Corp. Also check out:
1. Karp Capital Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Karp Capital Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Karp Capital Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Karp Capital Management Corp keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros