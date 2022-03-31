Karp Capital Management Corp Buys WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

New Purchases: HEDJ, IJJ, KRBN, DEM, EWC, EWU, XLB, LQDI, CAT, DE, RLY, ESGD, IBM, ESGE, AMD, CTVA, CTSH, MGM, RVLV, ENTG, BBBY, AXP,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karp Capital Management Corp. As of 2022Q1, Karp Capital Management Corp owns 133 stocks with a total value of $682 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,741 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.45% FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC) - 878,430 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.78% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 213,109 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.97% iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) - 819,811 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,278 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.06%

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $81.88, with an estimated average price of $75.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 217,776 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 123,161 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 288,562 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.28 and $47.07, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 291,172 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.04 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 241,065 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 262,896 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 142.45%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $411.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 63,741 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 157.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.11 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 878,430 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4818.11%. The purchase prices were between $150.76 and $168.66, with an estimated average price of $158.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 93,690 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 2628.48%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 103,273 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 143.97%. The purchase prices were between $103.07 and $106.15, with an estimated average price of $104.49. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 213,109 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April by 124.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $29.66, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 412,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $241.3 and $278.26, with an estimated average price of $258.18.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $147.92.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $262.77 and $360, with an estimated average price of $292.21.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $363.17 and $465.45, with an estimated average price of $417.95.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $233.89 and $296.42, with an estimated average price of $255.74.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.