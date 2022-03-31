Unconventional Investor, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR S&P China ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: GXC,

GXC, Added Positions: VTI, VEA, VPU, VGSH, FDN, EWT, CIBR, SKYY, VNQI,

VTI, VEA, VPU, VGSH, FDN, EWT, CIBR, SKYY, VNQI, Reduced Positions: VOO, VEU, VNQ, SHY, SCHP, IEI, FXI,

VOO, VEU, VNQ, SHY, SCHP, IEI, FXI, Sold Out: DVY, VSGX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR S&P China ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unconventional Investor, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Unconventional Investor, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unconventional Investor, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unconventional+investor%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 174,046 shares, 36.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.61% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 46,277 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - 75,622 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 177,179 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.54% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 78,546 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.56%

Unconventional Investor, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $107.35, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,015 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Unconventional Investor, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 177,179 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Unconventional Investor, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $119.15 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $124.15.

Unconventional Investor, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.59.