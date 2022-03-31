Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

New Purchases: WMT, RC, GIS, GS, VZ, SLRC, DD, VNQ, LMT, DOW, EMR, HTGC, MPC, CTVA, DISCK, CP, BGCP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Ready Capital Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc. As of 2022Q1, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,818 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 28,092 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.57% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 69,489 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.01% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,419 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.21% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 65,744 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.07%

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.53 and $149.87, with an estimated average price of $140.86. The stock is now traded at around $157.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,932 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ready Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $16.26, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 31,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $67.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,230 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.99. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,164 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in SLR Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.68 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,530 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 159.31%. The purchase prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 13,225 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $158.14 and $179.59, with an estimated average price of $170.01. The stock is now traded at around $182.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 12,207 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 229.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 20,931 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 219.98%. The purchase prices were between $72.32 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $86.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,991 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Great Ajax Corp by 35.26%. The purchase prices were between $10.91 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 144,229 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $86.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,947 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $219.27 and $242.57, with an estimated average price of $229.71.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.79 and $8.11, with an estimated average price of $7.43.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $106.27 and $122.54, with an estimated average price of $112.09.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $51.66 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $8.53 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $38.71 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $45.74.