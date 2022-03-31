Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, West Bancorp Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Schwab U.S

New Purchases: STIP, LEVI, PHYS, VOD, XME, WEAT, SAN, CAH, VALE, GATX, CSX, GOGL, O, SPG, AOS, WPC, OILK, PLTM, NMFC, RBLX, ADBE, APD, UCO, VT, AFL, UBER, RUN, PYPL, BLK, WSM, TROW, CRM, GOOGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, West Bancorp Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Lumen Technologies Inc, Levi Strauss, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC owns 250 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 189,627 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 224,159 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 260,622 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.32% SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 404,279 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30274.08% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 177,605 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26%

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.07 and $106.15, with an estimated average price of $104.49. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,084 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Banco Santander SA. The purchase prices were between $2.8 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $3.51. The stock is now traded at around $3.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,654 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 30274.08%. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 404,279 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in West Bancorp Inc by 3754.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $29.61. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,854 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 2550.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,951 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 734.29%. The purchase prices were between $234.59 and $263.94, with an estimated average price of $246.44. The stock is now traded at around $264.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 416.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $82.4, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 192.31%. The purchase prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57. The stock is now traded at around $461.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $85.38 and $103.16, with an estimated average price of $95.83.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $147.64 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $155.37.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.