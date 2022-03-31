APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Avery Dennis

New Purchases: GUNR, EWJ, K, J, PZA, PJAN,

GUNR, EWJ, K, J, PZA, PJAN, Added Positions: IJR, SCHB, NFRA, IJH, SCHH, NRIM, SNPE, ESGD, QAI, EAGG, AAPL, SCHZ, VNQ, IPAC, SCHE, BX, VBK, VEA,

IJR, SCHB, NFRA, IJH, SCHH, NRIM, SNPE, ESGD, QAI, EAGG, AAPL, SCHZ, VNQ, IPAC, SCHE, BX, VBK, VEA, Reduced Positions: IEMG, SPY, PDBC, BSV, SHM, BNDX, BBRE, COP, PSX, VTV, PEP, ESGE, VTI, VUG, XOM, MSFT,

IEMG, SPY, PDBC, BSV, SHM, BNDX, BBRE, COP, PSX, VTV, PEP, ESGE, VTI, VUG, XOM, MSFT, Sold Out: AVY, INDS, VUSB, IEUR, TFI, VBR, VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Avery Dennison Corp, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals. As of 2022Q1, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owns 50 stocks with a total value of $547 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apcm+wealth+management+for+individuals/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 291,393 shares, 24.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 207,014 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 659,120 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 459,903 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 526,689 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $39.42 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 161,946 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $63.49. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 70,528 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $59.85 and $67.53, with an estimated average price of $64.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,561 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.51 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $129.61. The stock is now traded at around $143.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,443 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,936 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.07 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,502 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 249,424 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.49%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 89,879 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 112.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,227 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in Northrim BanCorp Inc by 138.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.52 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $41.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,749 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $67.21 and $80.45, with an estimated average price of $75.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,409 shares as of 2022-03-31.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $158.58 and $215.92, with an estimated average price of $186.17.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $49.61.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.62.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $165.04 and $181.94, with an estimated average price of $173.32.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.67 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $47.99.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $47.29 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.72.