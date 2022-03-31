Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Bloom Energy Corp, Robinhood Markets Inc

For the details of KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kellogg+w+k+foundation+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST
- Kellogg Co (K) - 58,193,368 shares, 98.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 266,856 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 112,981 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bloom Energy Corp (BE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Kellogg W K Foundation Trust initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $181.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 112,981 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $19.5.Sold Out: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $10.65 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $13.38.
