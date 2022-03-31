Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Bloom Energy Corp, Robinhood Markets Inc

New Purchases: GLD,

GLD, Sold Out: BE, HOOD,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Bloom Energy Corp, Robinhood Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust. As of 2022Q1, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owns 3 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kellogg+w+k+foundation+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kellogg Co (K) - 58,193,368 shares, 98.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 266,856 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 112,981 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Bloom Energy Corp (BE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $181.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 112,981 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $19.5.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $10.65 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $13.38.