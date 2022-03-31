Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Match Group Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, AGCO Corp, Lyft Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Match Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Salesforce Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, AGCO Corp, Lyft Inc, Chegg Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deltec Asset Management Llc. As of 2022Q1, Deltec Asset Management Llc owns 258 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,045 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,355 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44% EQT Corp (EQT) - 928,735 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,956 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.15% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 627,230 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.07%

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.06 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $110.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 55,124 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.29 and $188.69, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1817.16 and $2703.26, with an estimated average price of $2342.2. The stock is now traded at around $2167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.4 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 627,230 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 69.21%. The purchase prices were between $69.64 and $93.47, with an estimated average price of $80.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 186,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce Inc by 54.46%. The purchase prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $231.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,230 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.11 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $39.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 331,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $32.56 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 148,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $113.35 and $148.65, with an estimated average price of $126.29.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.13 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $30.04.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $146.09, with an estimated average price of $134.37.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $23.72.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $36.22.

Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $156.77 and $227.08, with an estimated average price of $185.87.