Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Match Group Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, AGCO Corp, Lyft Inc

- New Purchases: AR, MTCH, BBWI, QCOM, BKNG, MU, GTXAP.PFD, PAGS, KSA, CTLT, PPYA, NVAC, AXAC, MBSC, ASHR, XLV, VLRS, CLINU, BYNOU, RJAC, ACAB, SGHL, OLIT, BX, BYN, CRL, SGHLU, TGR.U, AJG, WTW, ACN, OCA, LCAP, EL, ICHR, SBUX, SAMA, SAMA, KNSW, CIIG, TPR, ITAQ, LRCX, CFFS, TRMB, DSAQ, PYPL, AMD, IRRX, CTRA, CXAC, SZZL, LFAC, LFAC, ABNB, XLE, MURFU, APN,
- Added Positions: UBER, CZR, EQT, CRM, NVDA, DAL, AVTR, FB, XPO, LFT, MCHP, ROST, TSM, PM, NKE, AMAT, SE, UNH, F, MS, SONY, ADBE, BABA, GS, PSTH, DHHC, HCAR, QQQ, SYNL, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, LYFT, OXY, GOOGL, GPS, ALK, JBL, HZNP, MSFT, NCLH, V, HON, SPY, VALE, MA, JBLU, GOL, XERS, HDB, CPA, IBN, TTM, GPRK, FMX, BIDU, MELI, EOG, VIST, BTWN, ARCO, YNDX, GTX, MDLZ, GOOG, PBR, LOW, BA, C, XP, MRK, MO, AAL,
- Sold Out: AGCO, CHGG, AME, INFY, SNAP, CRWD, SYY, ATUS, RSG, ADI, JD, NVACU, MBSC.U, DVN, RSP, BSAC, TGT, BRK.B, RJAC.U, OLITU, BTNB, NXU, CFV, GLD, IQLT, CFFSU, HCCC, ENVI, ENVI, COP, DIS, CHK, BSX, IRRX.U, GMII, FFTY, SZZLU, DXJ, LFACU, LFACU, KEYS, CLAR, ZNGA, VIEW, HCARU, APN.U, SUNL, UP, DHHCU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, HYMC, UPH,
These are the top 5 holdings of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,045 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,355 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44%
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 928,735 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,956 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.15%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 627,230 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.07%
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.06 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $110.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 55,124 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.29 and $188.69, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1817.16 and $2703.26, with an estimated average price of $2342.2. The stock is now traded at around $2167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.4 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 627,230 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 69.21%. The purchase prices were between $69.64 and $93.47, with an estimated average price of $80.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 186,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Salesforce Inc (CRM)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce Inc by 54.46%. The purchase prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $231.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,230 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.11 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $39.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 331,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $32.56 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 148,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $113.35 and $148.65, with an estimated average price of $126.29.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.13 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $30.04.Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $146.09, with an estimated average price of $134.37.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $23.72.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $36.22.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $156.77 and $227.08, with an estimated average price of $185.87.
