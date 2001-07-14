Qumu Announces New Customers, Partner Traction and Platform Expansion

Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced the closing of new business and key expansions in the first quarter of 2022. These wins mark the company’s new customer and expansion sales to large enterprises located in the United States, Asia-Pacific and EMEA.

Qumu’s recent wins span a variety of use cases, serviced by cloud and hybrid solutions. A few of the company’s more notable new customers include a prominent global automaker and mobility provider, a leading multinational energy company, and top banking and financial companies. These great wins are the result of laser-focused strategies and collaboration with partners including Kollective, BT, Socialive, and LiveU, among others.

During the first quarter of 2022, Qumu also expanded the use of the Qumu Video Engagement Platform in key accounts in the healthcare and manufacturing industries, including a transition from on-prem to cloud and user expansion with one of the largest automakers in the United States. Qumu signed new and expansion agreements for asynchronous video deployments, which added nearly a million new users to the platform in the quarter.

“Qumu sees continued momentum with large enterprises deploying our video engagement platform. Leading organizations recognize that today’s environment requires reliable, flexible, secure and scalable video communications to help them accelerate their digital transformation efforts. It’s rewarding to be part of their video strategy in this new era of hybrid work,” said TJ Kennedy, CEO and President of Qumu. “This last quarter represents our execution against our strategy around customers, product adoption & innovation and partners. We expect our strategy to gain momentum in future quarters as we continue to deliver the kinds of customer wins we experienced in the first quarter.”

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu’s software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

