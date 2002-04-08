WISeKey Incorporates WISeKey Gibraltar

As part of the Phase II of its GLL4iR.COM project, WISeKey is localizing its technology using one of the Gibraltar data center fortresses connected to WISeKey’s Swiss Mountains Data Fortress

Geneva, Switzerland – April 11, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a Swiss based cyber security, IoT, AI platform company, today announced that it has incorporated WISeKey Gibraltar Ltd. (“WISeKey Gibraltar”), a 100% owned subsidiary in Gibraltar.

The objective of WISeKey with the incorporation of WISeKey Gibraltar is to launch Phase II of the Gibraltar La Linea 4th Industrial Revolution Center GLL4iR.COM. Phase I was concluded with the launch of WISeSats IoT satellites with Space X. As part of Phase II of the project WISeKey Gibrlatar is set to launch a secure gateway to the metaverse from Gibraltar, in a bid to see the Rock become a major player in this burgeoning new tech sector. The Phase II of GLL4IR.com was announced early this month during a presentation at Hassans law firm.

In 2021, WISeKey announced the signing of two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Mr. Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar and the Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción,Mr. Juan Franco,for the development of a joint 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence spearheading innovation in the region.

As part of the Phase II of the project WISeKey is localizing its technology using one of the Gibraltar data center fortresses connected to the WISeKey Swiss Mountains Data Fortress. Gibraltar provides, quite literally, an impregnable fortress for data centres. These facilities are used by cybersecurity, banking and e-gaming companies. With the technology provided by WISeKey Gibraltar to the GLL4ir.com, WISeKey will be guiding Gibraltar’s diversification to other kinds of companies benefiting from 4th Industrial Revolution and the Metaverse.

The 4th Industrial Revolution changes the dynamics of the technology and value creation chain, cross-border collaboration and the way companies integrate their research and technology to create value for their customers. New business and cooperation models emerge through integrating business partners and clients. The business model of the joint 4IR Center of Excellence is to assist innovative start-ups in areas such as AI, blockchain, IoT, satellite, IoT, drones, cybersecurity and quantum to perform collective R&D activities, promote their technologies internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of 4IR-based solutions, foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors and cooperate to ensure that the latest technological standards are made available in a safe and trusted manner.

Recent developments have forced governments around the world to take steps to quickly understand how Metaverse, this new frontier of innovation, with data being stored virtually on the Metaverse anywhere in the world and government employees and citizens using information technology systems that are hosted and operated from anywhere (even outside of their jurisdiction), the expected sovereign rights over that date on the Metaverse needs to be reconsidered. Many information technology companies are telling governments that that their versions of the Metaverse will be enough to ensure sovereignty over their data and citizens. Others are stating that new legislation is needed to protect citizens. All in all, the solutions they propose are partial and unsatisfactory.

WISeKey, has been at the forefront of balancing technology, law, policy, and geopolitics from its headquarters in Switzerland for over 23 years. Over the years, WISeKey has developed solutions to the problems of State sovereignty and the challenges brought on by technology, including now the metaverse, that can be defined as a virtual world where citizens can exist simultaneously and interact in infinite ways with their government services and among themselves. Citizens can use their digital identities to conduct Metaverse-government transactions like, voting, pay their taxes, get married, while they also run private activities such as work, meet, collaborate, shop, stroll, watch movies and concerts, and do almost anything else they could do in the real world.

The metaverse is a great way for governments to interact with their citizens and the next step in the evolution of the internet from a two-dimensional interactive to a three-dimensional immersive experience. Governments should take the future opportunity represented by the metaverse seriously. The metaverse will present entirely new ways, for example, to create employment, impart education, deliver healthcare, and plan urban spaces. It will be the next major labor organizing platform. New organizations, products, and services will handle everything from payment processing to identity verification, hiring, ad delivery, content generation, and security. The Metaverse is based on Web 3.0, also known as the decentralized web, is an evolution of the Internet that allows users to interact with each other in a more secure and private way. It does this by using blockchain technology to create a peer-to-peer network where users can transact without relying on intermediaries. This makes it ideal for developing virtual worlds, as it provides a platform for users to interact without fear of censorship or data theft.

About WISeKey



WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected]

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.