KRISPY KREME® Taps 'Strategic Doughnut Reserve' to Help Guests Beat the Pump on Wednesdays

To leave a sweeter taste in motorists’ mouths as they feel the pain at the pump, Krispy Kreme announced today that it is tapping its “strategic doughnut reserve” and will price a dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts at the United States national average for a gallon of regular gasoline on Wednesdays, beginning April 13 at participating shops throughout the U.S.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”

Krispy Kreme will set the price for an Original Glazed dozen each Wednesday, April 13 through May 4, based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States on the Monday at the beginning of the week. Krispy Kreme will alert fans to the price by posting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at www.krispykreme.com%2Foffers%2Fbeatthepump.

Guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts, each for the price of a gallon of gas, in participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.

About Krispy Kreme

Limit 2 redemptions per guest. Original Glazed® Dozen offer valid in shop, online for pickup, and drive thru only in participating US and Canada locations and is subject to product availability (which may vary by market). Not valid in Times Square. Valid only on 4/13/2022, 4/20/2022, 4/27/2022 & 5/4/2022. The United States of America national gas average price data will be pulled from www.gasprices.aaa.com on the Monday prior to Wednesday availability. While supplies last. Void where prohibited. Not redeemable at grocery or convenience stores. Customer pays any sales tax. ©2022 Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp.

