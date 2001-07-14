Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced its co-authorship of a study with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, to be presented during the American+Association+for+Cancer+Research+Annual+Meeting+2022 from April 8-13, 2022.

“Working with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and leveraging the combination of transcriptome and exome-based data generated by the ImmunoID NeXT Platform®, we were able to explore promising, integrative approaches to complementing the previously demonstrated classification method for colorectal cancer. We are excited to see how this collaboration further unfolds,” said Richard Chen, MD, chief medical officer and SVP of R&D for Personalis.

Details of the poster are as follows:

Title: Comprehensive+next+generation+sequencing+profiling+in+combination+with+transcriptomic-based+tumor+molecular+subtyping+and+harmonized+TMB+calculation+using+paired+specimens+from+late-stage+CRC+patients+%28Poster+5743%29

Session Category: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics

Session Title: Genomics

Overview: This study reaffirms existing RNA-seq based molecular subtyping methods in late-stage CRC. Novel integrative methods are introduced which extend RNA-sequencing based subtyping by incorporating DNA-sequencing based mutation profiles, revealing potential integrated methods for subtype identification. This approach may be further investigated in larger cohorts, and by associating subtypes with other characteristics such as tumor laterality.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics for enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis+NeXT+Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single sample. To enable cancer sequencing, Personalis' Clinical+Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale, and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit the Personalis+website and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics. Around 60,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2021, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany generated sales of €19.7 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Electronics.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the NeXT Platform®, expected benefits of the company’s collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Personalis’ business opportunities, leadership, plans or expectations, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Personalis’ most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, the company’s registration statement on Form S-3 filed on December 30, 2020, and the company’s prospectus supplement filed on January 3, 2022, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

