Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, will host its largest user-conference to-date with Snowflake+Summit+2022+%26lsquo%3BThe+World+of+Data+Collaboration%26rsquo%3B live in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13-16, 2022. Snowflake Summit 2022 will feature a first-look at new innovations coming to the Data Cloud. The event will also spotlight keynote speakers and deliver a variety of breakout sessions, technical certifications, hands-on labs, a developer zone, industry experts, and more, centered on collaborating around data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005231/en/

Snowflake to Bring Together The World of Data Collaboration at Snowflake Summit 2022, Live in Las Vegas (Graphic: Business Wire)

Announcements and sessions at Snowflake Summit will showcase how Snowflake is empowering data scientists and developers to collaborate with data, enabling them to create new products and apps that help drive business forward in the Data Cloud. Snowflake will also announce the 2022 Data+Drivers+Awards winners at the event. Early bird pricing for Snowflake Summit 2022 ends April 30. Register+now.

Snowflake Summit 2022 will bring together thousands of Snowflake customers, partners, technical experts, and executives to share first-hand knowledge and expertise, data success stories and use cases, and provide hands-on experience for unlocking value from data in the Data Cloud. See the agenda, which will reflect the latest speakers, sessions, and more leading up to the event.

Snowflake+Summit+2022+customer+speakers include:

Akshat Nair, Engineering Manager at DoorDash

Alex Honnold, American free-solo rock climber and adventurer

Alexander Izaguirre, Chief Data Officer at New York City Health and Hospitals

Arup Nanda, Global Head of Enterprise Cloud Data Ecosystem at JPMorgan Chase

Ash Naseer, Sr. Director, Data Engineering at WarnerMedia

Daniel Gourvitch, Managing Director, Global Head of Platform for Aladdin at BlackRock

Joohee Yoo, Data Engineer at Slack

Julie Chickillo, VP, Information Security at Guild

Kyle Bush, VP, Data Analytics Architecture at Fidelity

Omar Khawaja, Head BI & Analytics at Roche Diagnostics

Parimala Narasimha, Sr Director, Data Sciences at Cox Communications

Salim Syed, VP, Data Engineering at Capital One

Attendees will obtain essential knowledge about Snowflake and emerging trends in data and analytics through:

On-site training - Focused training with Snowflake expert instructors will help attendees architect, understand, and build with the most up-to-date techniques, features, and best practices.

Focused training with Snowflake expert instructors will help attendees architect, understand, and build with the most up-to-date techniques, features, and best practices. Keynotes - Snowflake executives will unveil the next wave of technological firsts, showcase how global organizations are unlocking new insights, value, and market opportunities in the Data Cloud, and announce the Snowflake+Startup+Challenge winner(s).

Snowflake executives will unveil the next wave of technological firsts, showcase how global organizations are unlocking new insights, value, and market opportunities in the Data Cloud, and announce the Snowflake+Startup+Challenge winner(s). Breakout sessions - 10 different tracks reveal the technical and business capabilities and benefits of the Data Cloud across industries, departmental use cases, and critical data workloads.

10 different tracks reveal the technical and business capabilities and benefits of the Data Cloud across industries, departmental use cases, and critical data workloads. Hands-on labs - Explore real-world scenarios, get dedicated time with expert instructors, and gain access to helpful step-by-step lab guides that outline how best to use Snowflake and partner technologies.

Explore real-world scenarios, get dedicated time with expert instructors, and gain access to helpful step-by-step lab guides that outline how best to use Snowflake and partner technologies. SnowPro%26trade%3B+certification - Achieve a first, or next, SnowPro certification onsite at Snowflake Summit including the SnowPro Core certification, recertification, or a SnowPro Advanced Certification.

In the fourth year of Snowflake Summit, Snowflake is also unveiling new event features and experiences:

Executive Experience - The Executive Experience program brings business and IT leaders together to connect and learn from curated executive-level content, while also gaining exclusive access to a private lounge, happy hours, and additional perks throughout their time at Summit. Admittance to the Executive Experience Program is by invitation only, request admittance here, under ‘Executive Program’.

The Executive Experience program brings business and IT leaders together to connect and learn from curated executive-level content, while also gaining exclusive access to a private lounge, happy hours, and additional perks throughout their time at Summit. Industries focus - Snowflake Summit will feature four Industry Data Cloud Overview sessions, six industry executive panels, and dozens of sessions tailored for specific industries. The new Industry Zone in the expo hall invites attendees to discover new customer stories, explore new use cases, and meet other industry peers to work with in collaboration workshops.

“Snowflake Summit is the premier event for data innovators across industries to share, learn, collaborate, and inspire,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “From high-level insights to execution best-practices, the breadth of information will fuel both business and career growth, with data collaboration as the central driver to unlocking new potential.”

Learn More:

Explore the latest Snowflake+Summit+Agenda and learn more about what to expect at Snowflake+Summit+2022.

Read about the benefits of Snowflake+Data+Cloud for organizations of all sizes, across industries.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forwarding-looking statements, including statements regarding Snowflake products, services, and technology offerings that are under development or not generally available, and the integration and/or interoperability of those products, services, and offerings with third-party products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forwarding-looking statements as predictions of future events.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 241 of the 2021 Fortune 500 and 488 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005231/en/