Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 9, 2022

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. E.T., with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 510-2630 for U.S. participants and +1 (646) 960-0137 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #1704296. A live audio webcast will be available online at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.forhims.com%2F.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening for 12 months at the same link.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile app, consumers can access an ever-expanding range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

