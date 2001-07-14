Sonos Announces Acquisition of Mayht Holding BV

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) (“Sonos”) today announced the acquisition of Mayht Holding BV (“Mayht”), a Netherlands-based company that has invented a new, revolutionary approach to audio transducers. Transducers are the foundational element within speakers that create sound, and Mayht has re-engineered them to enable smaller and lighter form factors without compromising on quality.

“Mayht’s breakthrough in transducer technology will enable Sonos to take another leap forward in our product portfolio,” said Patrick Spence, CEO. “This strategic acquisition gives us more incredible people, technology and intellectual property that will further distinguish the Sonos experience, enhance our competitive advantage, and accelerate our future roadmap.”

“We are very excited and proud to become a part of Sonos,” said Mattias Scheek, CEO of Mayht. “Our dream has always been to set a new standard in the audio industry. The integration of our technology into Sonos products will further revolutionize high quality sound.”

Under the terms of the agreement Sonos acquired Mayht for approximately $100 million in existing cash on hand. Further details will be provided on Sonos’ Q2 earnings call in May.

