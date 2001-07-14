Funko's Pops! With Purpose to Feature Beloved Movie Pets in Support of the ASPCA®

In support of National Pet Day, Funko, Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, announced a partnership with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) as part of its philanthropic initiative, Pops! With Purpose. The partnership brings fan-favorite movie pets to Pop! form to raise vital funds for the ASPCA, the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America.

Fans can contribute to the charitable cause by taking home Pops! With Purpose figures of iconic movie pets like the lovable Einstein from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment Back to the Future and Dorothy’s pup Toto from The Wizard of Oz.

Beginning with the ASPCA, Pops! With Purpose will now live exclusively on Funko’s direct to consumer channels and Funko will donate $10 for each Pop! sold.

“The ASPCA does such important work in their fight to prevent cruelty to animals, which is a cause near and dear to the hearts of many of our employees,” said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. “When fans purchase their favorite Pops! With Purpose pet figures, they’re displaying not only their fandom but their desire to help the ASPCA in their anti-cruelty mission, which we’re honored to be a part of.”

“We are thankful for Funko’s support of our efforts to protect and care for animals across the country,” said Rebecca Frommer, Director, Cause Partnerships & Events, ASPCA. “For every Pops! With Purpose ASPCA figurine purchased, the ASPCA will receive a donation to support our commitment to helping vulnerable animals in need.”

A special video from Funko featuring CEO Andrew Perlmutter along with other Funko employees with their special animal friends can be found on the Funko YouTube channel.

With a proven history of community engagement through the Funko Cares program, Funko’s Pops! With Purpose expands on partnerships with new and existing philanthropic organizations.

Since introducing its Funko Cares Program in 2018, Funko has given back to the community through both monetary and product donations.

The Pops! With Purpose ASPCA figurines will be available for pre-order on October 4. Fans can sign up via Notify Me at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.funko.com%2Fshop-new-releases.

Each Pop! sold from this collection will feature a designated sticker and box art. Fans can stay up-to-date on Funko’s Pops! With Purpose initiative by following Funko on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @OriginalFunko.

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Ffunko.com%2F, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (%40OriginalFunko).

ABOUT ASPCA

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit+www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

