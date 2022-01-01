CrowdStrike Named to Fortune's 100 Best Companies List for Second Consecutive Year

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that it has been named one of the 2022 top 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work®. Fortune’s recognition underscores the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, diverse workplace and supportive company culture across the entire organization.

The ranking and prestigious inclusion speaks directly to the dedication of CrowdStrike employees – who live the company’s mission and core values, have trust in the organization and are proud to work for such a globally recognized brand. In recognizing CrowdStrike, Fortune cited the company’s remote-first culture and flexible work program – something the company had pioneered prior to the pandemic – as well as CrowdStrike’s efforts to support employees in many different ways throughout last year, including CrowdStrike’s various programs – focused on mental health and well-being, community service, LinkedIn learning, employee resource groups and pandemic support. .

“CrowdStrike remains at the forefront of building and promoting a diverse, mission-focused company culture. From day one, our leadership team understood that you can’t build a great company without great people. At CrowdStrike, we strive to promote innovation through inclusion where people from all backgrounds and cultures feel a true sense of belonging and a shared drive to break new ground,“ said J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer at CrowdStrike. “We are thrilled to receive this accolade from Fortune for the second time, and we remain committed to the integrity, teamwork and our core values – all focused on defeating the cyber adversaries our customers face every day – that have made CrowdStrike the defining company and brand in cybersecurity.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 6.1 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 96% of CrowdStrike employees said CrowdStrike is a great place to work. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” says Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer of Great Place to Work. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and Covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

CrowdStrike has consistently been recognized for its strong culture and exceptional leadership in building and fostering an inclusive, dynamic work culture that is among the best in the world. Company recognition from 2021 includes:

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the+Great+Place+to+Work+Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey.+Read+the+full+methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

