Cvent Launches New Vendor Marketplace to Power Sourcing Needs for All Event Formats

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, launched the new Cvent Vendor Marketplace to kick off the company’s customer conference, Cvent+CONNECT. The Vendor+Marketplace, built directly within Cvent’s industry-leading online venue sourcing platform the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN), offers users access to a trusted network of approved vendors and suppliers that provide services for in-person, virtual and hybrid events. The new sourcing solution is available now.

Event organizers who provide a few details about their event can browse matching vendors, send requests for information (RFIs), and track and compare responses. ​With its robust search functionality, users can source vendors across nearly all event categories including A/V & Production, Content & Design, Destination Management Companies, Event Management, Health & Safety, and Travel & Transportation, among others. The Vendor Marketplace database will continue to expand and evolve to deliver a robust, trusted selection of suppliers for all events.

“Cvent’s Vendor Marketplace is a welcome evolution from the complex supplier spreadsheets we’ve used in the past,” said HelmsBriscoe Senior Director of Global Accounts, Valerie Hodgson. “Being able to quickly send a request for meeting support services within our preferred venue sourcing platform, the Cvent Supplier Network, enables our team to work more efficiently and tap into a trusted network of suppliers who we know will get the job done. We’re excited to leverage this new offering as it helps get the lead to the right contacts straight out of the gate.”

"Sourcing requirements are far more complex in this new environment, where planners and marketers are managing a Total Event Program that includes a smart mix of virtual, in-person, and hybrid events,” said Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer at Cvent. “Planners need trusted vendors and suppliers to manage and maximize their Total Event Program. The Vendor Marketplace, a core component of the Cvent Supplier Network, makes Cvent a one-stop-shop for all your event sourcing needs, while centralizing all your sourcing information within one convenient platform.”

More about the Cvent Vendor Marketplace:

The Cvent Vendor Marketplace is part of the Cvent Supplier Network, through which more than $9 billion was sourced in 2021. By combining the two sourcing solutions, tens of thousands of event planners worldwide will have one centralized place to manage all their venue and vendor sourcing needs and information.

Vendors are curated into categories for more convenient sourcing including Accessibility, A/V & Production, Content & Design, Destination Management Companies, Event Management, Event Rentals & Décor, Event Insurance, Gifting & Incentives, Health & Safety, Travel & Transportation, and more.

A simple sourcing and RFI process streamlines the communication between the planner and supplier.

Additional sourcing management tools within the Vendor Marketplace allow planners to track responses, capture quotes, add customized notes, and organize applicable documents. Supplier Categories can be used to organize and mark preferred vendors.

The Vendor Marketplace offers a continuously expanding, Cvent-approved network of trusted vendors for any event type and is available now.

Additional details about the Vendor Marketplace will be shared tomorrow, Tues., April 12, during the Product Roadmap session at the Company’s customer conference, Cvent CONNECT. Click HERE for more information and to register for virtual and on-demand access.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,300 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

