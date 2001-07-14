Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named one of %3Ci%3EFortune%26rsquo%3Bs%3C%2Fi%3E+100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For%26reg%3B for the second consecutive year.

“We are proud to be named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the second time,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it focuses on the overall employee experience at Horizon. Horizon’s culture thrives on championing employees throughout their journey with us, from providing best-in-class benefits like robust paid parental leave, adoption assistance, educational support and flexible working arrangements to ensuring that each employee is given the support needed to succeed both professionally and personally.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current employees on how fairly employees are treated, particularly through unpredictable times, and overall employee experience across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of how employees identify. Employers’ commitments to fostering a culture of inclusion, purpose, genuine listening and empathy was a significant focus in 2022.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great+Place+to+Work+Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey. Read+the+full+methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

