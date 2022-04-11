John Frank Joins Illumina as Chief Public Affairs Officer

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced today the appointment of John Frank as the Company's Chief Public Affairs Officer (CPAO). Frank joins Illumina on April 18 from Microsoft Corporation; he will report to Chief Executive Officer Francis deSouza.

As Illumina's Chief Public Affairs Officer, John will be the company's top strategic adviser and decision maker on government affairs and public policy matters. In this role, he will have strategic oversight for Illumina's global government affairs and public policy operations, its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, all patient advocacy initiatives, and the privacy and ethics office. The goal of aggregating these functions under John's leadership is to combine and amplify the voices of Illumina's critical advocacy groups to drive meaningful change for patients.

"John's deep, global government affairs and public policy experience are invaluable as we work to increase patients' access to genomics around the world," said Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer. "As Illumina's impact is increasingly felt in clinical healthcare, it is critically important to actively engage with key government and industry stakeholders on how the power and impact of genomics can better serve patients on a global scale."

Frank will directly advise the company's leadership, including its executive team and Board of Directors, offering expertise and ongoing assessment of the geopolitical and policy implications impacting Illumina's business strategies.

"The face of healthcare is rapidly changing, and I'm delighted to become part of a company at the forefront of that change," said Frank. "We are just beginning to understand the power of the human genome and the profound opportunities ahead. I'm looking forward to joining a group of leaders dedicated to making a difference worldwide."

A veteran government affairs and public policy leader, Frank most recently spent 20 years with Microsoft as Vice President of United Nations Affairs and International Organizations reporting to Microsoft President Brad Smith. Prior to that, Frank led Microsoft's European Union Government Affairs team and held numerous leadership positions focused on digital trust and security, digital crime, competition law and compliance issues. Frank began his career at Microsoft as a Senior Attorney in 1994, then led Microsoft's legal and corporate affairs group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to joining Microsoft, John practiced law in San Francisco with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. He holds a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School and a bachelor's degree in Public and International Affairs from Princeton University.

